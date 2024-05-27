TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tommy Winton III , who spent the last two seasons in the FCS ranks East Tennessee State , committed to the Vols on Monday.

A former two-star prospect, Winton played at Knoxville Catholic High School before signing with the Buccaneers as part of the 2022 class.

The 5-foot-10, 196-pound Winton appeared in 20 games over two seasons at ETSU, playing wide receiver, defensive back and special teams. He had 23 receptions for 349 yards at receiver and returned four kickoffs for 99 yards last season.

At defensive back, Winton recorded four tackles.

Winton held 13 offers two years ago, including from Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi State and West Virginia before signing with ETSU.

Winton is a late edition to Tennessee's transfer class, which didn't sign any players in the spring window.

It is unclear where he fits in to the Vols given he can play both sides of the ball.