The second day of SEC Spring Meetings brought more questions about the changing landscape of college football and may have even produced a few more. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, who is entering his fourth season, was among those in attendance and fielded questions from reporters about what was discussed behind closed doors in Destin, Florida on Wednesday. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Among the biggest topics of debate were roster sizes, which are currently limited to 120 spots but could potentially shrink given the changes to the sports, including a recent resolution that passed that will allow schools to make direct payments to players. Heupel touched on the upcoming season, highly touted starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava and returning to Oklahoma for the first time as Tennessee's head coach this fall. Here is everything he said.

On questions coming into spring meetings about current landscape of college football

Advertisement

"A bunch of questions coming in. Probably even more coming out of it. We've got good leadership. Hopefully we'll find a great landing spot to continue and push the game forward the right way."



On his biggest question right now

"I think the biggest thing for coaches right now if just roster sizes and management moving forward."

On if there is a consensus among coaches on roster sizes

"(There is) no consensus on anything right now. So, from your presidents, to your athletic director and obviously us too, hopefully we'll find a really good landing spot."



On if there is a sense that change is coming regarding roster sizes

"This game has been changing for the last handful of years and will continue to change."

On if he believes there will be roster size limits in the future

"Absolutely, at some point. I don't know what that number is, what year we land on it, but I certainly see that moving forward."

On the explanation on why roster numbers are changing

"I don't have the direct answer to the 'why' behind that."

On if adopting an NFL-type management model would fix some of the issues in college football

"It has the opportunity to (fix problems). You look at what this game looked like and what college athletics looked like in general, you know, five years ago, everybody can see that there's been a shift in what the game looks like and how we function and operate with athletes and students on the campus."

On if injury reports were discussed

"It was really pretty brief as we were dealing with the roster size question. I don't think there's been anything that's been finalized, but that's something certainly that the conference has been looking at."

On if roster size was the bulk of the conversation Wednesday

"Yes. This morning, for sure."

On what he tells recruits when asked about the changes in college football

"I think everybody inside of this game doesn't have the answers to everything we we move forward. This is the greatest game that we have. This conference is as good as any. For us at Tennessee, where we reside, the university, the administration, we're poised to be in a great position as we move forward."



On how he sees Texas and Oklahoma fitting into the SEC

"Two great brands that will continue to build the depth of this league out and historical programs that have had a ton of success."

On being a former Oklahoma quarterback and Tennessee playing at Oklahoma on Sept. 21

"For me, for my coaching career to my playing career, a lot of great relationships, a lot of great memories. So many people that have been a huge part of helping me as a player, grow as a man, helping me in this profession, as well. A lot of great memories, a lot of people that I still keep in touch with. My sister lives back there. My dad lives back there, as well. It will be unique to go back and play inside of that stadium on the other sideline."

On if the recruiting calendar was discussed

"Absolutely there was discussion about that. We went through that fairly quickly as well. I think there's so many other unknowns that you've got to find the key before you start shifting everything around."

On if Nico Iamaleava reminds him of former quarterbacks that he has coached

"He's unique in his frame and skillset. His ability to move, extend, make plays off schedule, throw from different arm angles. His experience in the (Citrus Bowl) game, played extremely well, I think was a huge part of his urgency since he got back in the building in January. Continues to grow, change his frame, add muscle to it. Had a great spring. As a young guy, you know, with how high profile he was in recruiting, his ability to enter into our building, be one of the guys, garner respect from the guys around him, be a magnet, draw people to him has been really unique. Really excited about what he's done up to this point. Got to have a great summer to be ready to go be able to play the way we need him to in the fall."

On if discussions about changes in college football are futile

"I don't know if they're futile. But the primary questions have a huge impact on some of those smaller things. You know, at some point you've got to solve the big problems, or the big questions to really put together what's the best way for the game to move forward. That could be from recruiting calendar, to how we function with our players inside of the building everyday. All of that is going to have a cascade affect on what we're doing."

On if the academic calendar is one of the hurdles in solving the recruiting calendar

"I think it's one of the hurdles. I don't think it's the only hurdle. There's a lot of things. You look at the (College Football) Playoff, right? How that effects who is able to be out on the road. There's a lot of things that can change or dictate the best way it is for us to move forward."