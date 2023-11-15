Tennessee is set to face its biggest test of the season on Saturday against newly crowned College Football Playoff No. 1 Georgia.

The SEC Eastern Division is off the table for the No. 18 Vols (7-3, 3-3) but they have an opportunity for a signature win that elevate their bowl standing.

Tennessee has won 14-straight games at Neyland Stadium while Georgia (10-0, 7-0) is ridding a college football-best 27-game win streak on its way to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talked about the match up and more on the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday.

Here is everything he said.

Opening statement

"The team is excited about the opportunity that we had early in the week when they first came back on Monday. Obviously, disappointed with the performance over the weekend but love the energy and the focus that they've had so far. We understand the quality of the opponent that we're getting ready to face. You look at Georgia, first of all, they've got really good personnel in all three phases of the game. They play extremely smart. They play hard. They're physical. Their line of scrimmage on both sides is really good. Defensively, again, you look at their ability, the way they defend the run but they've got great personnel on the back end. During the course of this ball game we're going to have to win some one-on-one match ups out on the perimeter. That's also true in the core. Offensively, you look at them and they're operating as efficiently and as explosively as anybody in the country. Great play makers out on the perimeter. They've gotten some of their best skill players back and they look healthy. Quarterback (Carson Beck) is playing extremely well. He's been a great decision-maker. He controls a lot at the line of scrimmage for them and really everything that they're doing. Their ability to maintain and have balance is something that is critical and part of their success. We've got to do a great job at defending them. And their special teams have been really good, as well. So, huge test for us this week. Excited to get back home. Been awhile since we've had a conference game inside of our stadium. Looking forward to this one on Saturday afternoon with our guys."

On what he has seen from Georgia on film between week 1 and week 11

"I think their ability to operate really effectively and efficiently in everything they're doing offensive is a huge part of it. If the numbers are right, they've got the ability to run the football, but they are explosive on the outside. The quarterback has been extremely accurate with the football. First time start for them at quarterback and that typically means that those guys continue to grow throughout the course of the season. He certainly has. I think the fact that they're getting close to being 100% with their skill players too has allowed them continue to grow offensively as well with the pieces around them. They're a really good football team. They were good at the beginning of the year. They continue to get better throughout the course of the season. That's what good teams do and they certainly represent that."

On relationships with players in the age of the transfer portal

"I just think from the time that I started or even when I was playing to now, the relationships, being engaged with them consistently, not just on the practice field is important to them being at their best. So, I think that's just naturally a big part of it. I don't think it changes the way that you coach, the things that you demand from them. If you do any of that, you're doing your program a disservice. I think it's important that young guys, even in the recruiting process, you're finding guys that understand that there is a process to the growth of becoming the player that you want to be. It doesn't just happen. Having those conversations, making sure that they're getting reps in practice so they see that they're having an opportunity to improve is certainly, extremely important as well."

On expectation of environment at Neyland Stadium on Saturday

"I expect it to be as electric an atmosphere as we've ever had there, which is as good as there is in college football. Crowd noise can have a factor in the football game if you don't do things, you know, control the controllables and operate and communicate effectively during the course of the game. Some of that happened to us last year (vs. Georgia). We need to make it extremely difficult for them to communicate. That needs to be a part of the football game. I certainly expect to see our crowd ready for this one when we kick off."

On team mentality going into Georgia game

"I think you can sense that this is a big one because of who we're playing in this one. Our guys have been great, they've been resilient, really from the time that I've gotten here. We've got guys that are extremely competitive, focused and compete hard and practice the right way. The leadership that we have on the team is a huge part of that. You mentioned (tight end) Jacob Warren. He's been a dynamic leader for us, certainly this year but even before that, too. This is the next one that we have inside of our home stadium and the only opportunity that we've got this week. We need to go take full advantage of it and I believe our guys are focused."

On injuries at linebacker

"I certainly wish we had (Kennan Pili and Arion Carter) with us during this journey this year. Two really good football players. Unfortunate with (Pili), just happening as early in the season as it did, too and (Carter) injury is an old injury that just kind of snuck up on him. Looking forward to getting (Carter) healthy. I do, I like the guys that we have inside of that room. They've been urgent in their preparation. There's some things that we've got to get better at, but we're going to need all those guys on Saturday afternoon. This will be a really physical football game."