Tennessee is set for its first test of the season in its SEC opener at Florida on Saturday (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET).

Coming off of a sloppy 30-13 win over Austin Peay last week, the No. 11 Vols (2-0) are looking to get off to a quicker start offensively while maintaining the momentum it has built on defense through two games.

Tennessee hasn't beaten the Gators (1-1) in Gainesville since 2003 and are currently 7 point road favorites. Florida beat McNeese State, 49-7 in its last outing, bouncing back after losing to Utah in week 1.

Third-year head coach Josh Heupel made his weekly appearance on the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday and previewed the match up.

Opening statement

"Entire program is excited about this one. Obviously playing a really good program. A typical Florida football team. They're really strong, really athletic on both sides of the line of scrimmage. They have great skill on all levels of their defense and the same thing offensively. Huge test for us but one we're looking forward to, at night, primetime."

On if 20-year losing streak in Gainesville adds motivation

"In our program a lot, we talk about being able to reset and just play the next play. What happened last year, let alone a decade ago or what happens during the course of the game, a previous play has nothing to do with what's happening next. Our guys are kind of taking on that mindset a little bit. Certainly they're aware of that streak, but for us, it's really about our preparation and our practice and finishing the week out the right way, to go down there and play our best football."

On evaluating wide receivers through two games

"I thought they've been really good out on the perimeter. They played extremely hard. For the most part, we played with good fundamentals. There were a couple of holding calls last week...I thought they've been really good out there. We're going to continue to need that as we good. We see that as an extension of our run game. In route running, they've been pretty solid. At the end of the day there's some things that we need to clean up as quarterbacks and wide receivers, but we're certainly capable of it. We've seen this group of guys do it at a really high level. There's only one that's gotten a good amount of playing time is Dont'e (Thornton) who we had seen play in games before we kicked off the season. A few dropped balls last week and we've got to clean that up, but we believe in these guys and know they're capable of that, too. We've just got to settle in. You know, last week, early in the football game, didn't think we were settled into the game very well and that will be big on the road in this environment against this type of opponent."

On how Ollie Lane and Dayne Davis have handled the center position in absence of Cooper Mays

"Feel really good about what Ollie and Dayne have done, the rotation that we've had there."

On Cooper Mays' status for Saturday

"It's great to get (Mays) back with us. Obviously, he was with us last week some, too but a little bit more limited last week. He's been good on the field with us so far this week, so excited about that."

On Florida defense vs. McNeese State

"For (Florida), what they're able to do, stop the run game and some of their pressure packages, to load the box but they played well out on the perimeter, second and third level in the pass game, too. They're big, strong, physical up front, they're athletic out on the perimeter. It's a typical Florida defense."