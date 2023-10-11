Fresh off of a bye week, Tennessee jumps back into SEC play against Texas A&M on Saturday at Neyland Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The No. 19 Vols (4-1, 1-1) beat South Carolina, 41-20 in their last outing two weeks ago while the Aggies dropped a slugfest to Alabama at home, 26-20 last week.

The match up is critical for both teams as Tennessee looks to get above .500 in the league and Texas A&M will also to keep it division hopes alive.

Tennessee features the top rushing offense in the conference, averaging more than 231 yards per game while Texas A&M has the best run-stopping defense through six games, holding opponents to just 84.0 yards on the ground.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel previewed the contest on the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday. Here is everything he said.

Opening statement

"Excited for this weekend. Coming off the bye, a chance for us to be a little bit healthy and get ready for this one. Really good Texas A&M football team that we're playing. You look at their line of scrimmage on both sides of the football, extremely athletic. Big, strong, physical. Defensively, you look at them statistically, they're playing as well as anybody in the country. They've got really good skill players, offensively, defensively. Special teams have a dynamic returning that can change the way the game is played. Huge chance for us this weekend. Really excited to get back inside Neyland Stadium with our fans. Going to be a great atmosphere and guys are looking forward to play Saturday afternoon."

On former UCF and current Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel and McKenzie Milton's role in his recruitment at UCF

"Dillon is a guy that, a little bit in the early stages of recruiting, was a probably under-recruited a little bit. McKenzie (Milton) as we were getting ready to head into the season, was just talking about Dillon. He had been with him, Dillon took over for McKenzie. He was back home throwing with him over the summer. Just his continued growth as a player and as the season started, getting a chance to watch the video, he was smart, competitive, accurate with the football. He's a winner. All the things that McKenzie was talking about with Dillon, obviously you can see that on the tape, too. McKenzie has been a huge part of Dillon's growth as a player and off the field, too. That really dates back to when they were in high school together and also the years that they were at UCF."

On what has made Gabriel successful at Oklahoma this season

"I haven't seen a bunch of him. I got a chance to watch the two-minute drive (vs. Texas). I was at my son's game, actually and didn't get a chance to watch the majority of the football game. But, first of all, Dillon is a winner. He's relentless in the way that he works on the field, on the practice field. He competes that way every single Saturday and he's extremely bright, understands defenses and offensively what you're doing. Because of that, he gets the ball out quick, he's extremely accurate with the football, great decision maker and somebody that has been playing as well as anybody. When we were back at UCF, I think he led the country in passing and certainly has had a great start to this year. More than anything, the kid's competitive make up and nature, man. He's got an ability to rally the guys around him because of his infectious energy."

On Texas A&M defense leading SEC in sacks

"I think it's four-straight weeks of five-plus sacks. They've gotten after the quarterback. They do that through scheme and pressure, but a lot of it is just with their front four. They do it not just on third downs, they do it on normal downs, too. Those guys are physically gifted. They're big, strong, physical but they're extremely athletic. They bend well, they use their hands well. I think it's really important in this one that you protect the quarterback extremely well. Give him a chance to get the ball out. You watch the games and it's a lot of second-and-longs, third-and-longs and those are situations you don't want to be in against this front. You've got to protect it well but you've also got to strike some balance and have some effectiveness in the run game, which is extremely difficult. These guys defend the run extremely well."

On the biggest challenge for the Tennessee defense

"I'm going to say the line of scrimmage is going to be extremely important. That's something I talked about with our football team here today. Both sides of the line of scrimmage effect the way that the game is played, so we've got to do a great job. (Texas A&M is) big, strong, physical and athletic on the offensive line, too. We've got to do a great job of having gap integrity and you've also got to get to the quarterback and effect him off of the play-action pass and drop back game and get off of the field on third downs. They're really good at the skill positions out on the perimeter on the offensive side of the football, too. They've got dynamic play makers, so we've got to do a good job on those guys out space and in some of those one-on-ones as well."

On Tennessee pass rush success through five games

"I think, one, the recruitment of some of the defensive linemen, adding length, athleticism. The development of those guys and the guys that have been here on this roster the entire time. Understanding of the scheme that we're playing and doing the right things at the right time. That can be twist games, when you're trying to apply pressure with your front four. We've been better getting to the quarterback with a four-man rush, which changes the coverages that you're able to play on the back-end, but it all plays off of each other, as well. Our secondary is doing a better job of play press-man and force the quarterback to hold onto it another count or some of our bracket coverages, our zone drops, being in the right spot where, again, you force the quarterback to hold on it, he can't get it out of his hands exactly when he wants to or needs to based on the rush up front. It's all 11 guys continuing to grow and continuing to play their role and how the unit has got to go play on that series of downs. But again, coach (Rodney) Garner, coach (Mike) Ekeler, those guys have done a great job of continuing to develop those guys fundamentally as far as their ability to effect the quarterback in the pass rush."

On status of linebacker Keenan Pili

"We'll see where we're at here a little bit week-by-week. He's not ready to go in this one but we'll continue to see where he's at. Our young guys are continuing to step up at the position. Keenan is a special leader and has been even since he's been out. One of the first ones in the building, always watching film. I think he's been a real help to the young guys that are out there on the football field and he's fighting his butt off to be back as soon as possible and obviously, we feel like he's a difference maker."

On memory of leading comeback win against Texas A&M as Oklahoma quarterback in 2000

"Well, sure, I still remember that and that was a huge, huge road win for our football team that year. They were a good football team. Really tough environment on that day, which it typically is there. It was a football team that continued to believe, continued to compete. There were a bunch of guys that made a play over the course of that day. Absolutely remember it. We talk about with this football team, being able to reset and play from play-to-play and really not pay attention to the scoreboard until that thing ticks to zero. That's the competitive mindset and attitude that you've got to have in this game. Those are things that we still talk about, absolutely."