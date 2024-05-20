Tennessee baseball has secured the 1-seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament. Before the Vols make the trip to Hoover, head coach Tony Vitello met with the media to field questions. Here's what he had to say. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

On what he wants to accomplish in Hoover

"To have the pitching sorted. You want to use a certain amount of guys, get them action. It's been a little bit, heck even (Dylan Loy) started a game for us but some time has passed. And you'd like to keep guys in somewhat of a rhythm but it's also an imperfect time of year so they need to be willing to go at whatever time and take on whatever role which could literally be something comes up where it's the first time they've done it all year but you take the ball and you run with it because it's the same deal. We're in a race to get 27 outs and however we can get them, we'll take it. We would like to use those guys, as many of them as possible, and not wear anyone out to the point where they're breaking their record for personal amount of pitches thrown. And then to prepare the right way so we're in a rhythm. Even staying hydrated, you name it. Make sure preparation is going the way it's been going most of the year for us because I believe firmly it will bleed into the game if we're doing that."

On being extra mindful of pitch counts

"I think if you look at our innings pitched, they're spread out. We always try to do that. The 10 run-rule kind of messes with that a little bit, but they're spread out pretty good. So even though certain guys have made a bunch of appearances for us, no one has really kind of maxed out innings. I think Drew (Beam) is in a position where he'll come close to what he did last year. I don't even know what his number was but he has kind of held a steady pace, but there's been a lot of games too where he's frustrated, he's only at 100 but he feels good and can keep on going. I don't know what that magic number is for each guy, but I do think we have a sense of how much they've been asked of this year and what they're capable of doing. And I think we're in a good spot. So, don't want to go crazy but I think we're in a good spot."

On how hosting a regional impacts the SEC Tournament

"Some teams will leave Saturday, stay in Hoover Saturday night, and if they win it, they would stay in Hoover all the way until Sunday. Even, I was on a team previously where we stayed Sunday night after we played in the finals. So, if you were then to go on the road for a regional after that, that is a lot of hotel room nights. It's not like you can't perform under those circumstances. Last year, quick turnaround for us between Clemson and Southern Miss and a lot of hotel nights combined in between. But you would like to get into routines and I think being in Hoover, staying in nice hotels they put you up in, they take such good care of you, the city has done an unreal job. So, I think once you're there, the circumstances are ideal for our guys to get rest. Once you're on the field there, it's chaos. It's a tournament, who knows, there's rain delays and things like that. So, it's up to them and up to us to help them manage their workload a little bit. But these aren't guys who have been in the NBA since they got drafted out of high school. Workload is probably a little over-exaggerated."

On the team being built for tournament play

"I think so because of experience, seeing what it looks like, but then also knowing what it takes to navigate it. What can happen, a freshman can go out and have a phenomenal season. We've got some freshmen that are doing well for us. A lot of times what hurts a freshman is not the ability, they're just so dang eager. I want to, I want to, I want to and I think there's an interesting calm about the team when we get into all those one-to-one Sundays or day three's that we've had, there's an interesting calm about them. Even the one we lost in Tuscaloosa, even though we've obviously gotten better from there, so some guys have experienced either in junior college with other schools, or here, or even watching it on TV when they were a signee with us. So, I think they know how to manage. If you're talking about managing a work load, that's a bigger one to me. Is your excitement, your giddiness and when you celebrate and when do you get upset and when you cheer for this or that. I think this group has that as a strength."

