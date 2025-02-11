Everything Tony Vitello said ahead of Tennessee baseball's 2025 opener

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello is seen on the field during the home opener between Tennessee and UNC Asheville, at the newly renovated Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (Photo by Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

This weekend, Tennessee baseball gets it season started. The Vols will host Hofstra for a three-game set in Knoxville beginning on Friday. Before first pitch, Tennessee coach Tony Vitello met with the media. Here's everythign he had to say.

On transfer Alberto Osuna's status

As of now, he’s waiting for clearance to being eligible. I don’t even know the specific terms. The one good thing is to come in halfway through the year and get everyone to like you and be onboard with who you are, it is not easy. But if you’re around that kid, which I think you guys will be, you’ll see why it’s easy for him. He’s an incredible kid. That’s the big thing from my standpoint. The rest is logistics and lawyer stuff and i’m not a lawyer and have no idea on that. It’s kind of like when a guy is injured on the field. I want them all to be healthy but I’m staying out of Woody’s way or Doc Klenck’s way if it necessarily gets to that. The only difference in this case from the one that took place in the winter is he plays baseball and the other guy plays football. I didn’t really even know about that at the time, too. I was at a grocery store in Mexico and Coach Kivett called me and interrupted me with whatever went on with that case in particular. We’ll see what happens on Friday. You win or lose and obviously I like winning more than I like losing but at the very least, especially a kid that’s as good as that, you hope whether it’s his case or someone else’s, you like to see guys be able to use their last year of eligibility.

On Cannon Peeble, Andrew Fischer's status

Those guys are good. Same thing, I guess the one thing where I do butt in on the trainer example is once the docs or Woody clear a guy and then it’s up to the coaching staff how much they want to do with a guy or not. And whether it’s Blade Tidwell or Garrett Crochet, most competitors, once they get the go-ahead and they feel good mentally about where they’re at physically, they want to go from 0 to 60. And I’m not necessarily a big fan of that which has made some players angry with me, but I truly am looking out for their own good. Again, I like winning more than I like losing, but one of the things that’s tormented me more than any loss we’ve had here is I think being too aggressive with one of our players in the past. And I don’t want that on my conscience. We got to look out for those guys. And I do think there’s a building up phase not just with a pitcher, but with a position player, so both those guys can throw and swing, but whether we’re going to ask them to play all nine innings for three days in a row in non-ideal temperatures, that’s probably not going to happen.

On if Peeble, Fischer will be available

Yes. 100%. Especially if you ask them.

On why Tennessee brought in Osuna

I think that was a decision based on what his ambitions are. Most kids talk pro ball or individual first. If you’ve ever visited with him once the portal situation started with him, every comment seems to center, as it relates to his future or his last year of eligibility, seems to center around winning and team and where his team made it, he was at North Carolina last year. Those guys took really good care of him and they have a family relationship, Coach Forbes and him. They went to Omaha and they were there trying to win a National Championship like everyone else. I think all the kids’ ambitions revolve around those team goals and winning and trying to be near the end where you win the last game.

On who will start at first base

I’m not sure who that’ll be, to be honest with you. My dad volunteered to be that guy the other day because, I forget what family problem that, not a big one, but something to solve. They were talking about it and I said, 'I’m too busy. I’m trying to figure out who’s going to play first base and a bunch of other positions, too.' Really, we could go first, second, short and third. And part of that is we have a little more inner internal depth or internal competition, I think those are hand and hand, than I originally thought we did with the position player stuff. And I think a part of that is a credit to the way some of these freshmen came back from the winter. There’s a couple that came back with a completely different vibe, in a good way, and there’s a couple that came back where they look like they did their work. The winter is a time where you can really get a little more physical in a short amount of time. And there’s a few guys that I think have created, I don’t want to say problems, but more discussions or debates up in the office. Who goes here, who goes there? So, I think you might see three, four different guys standing over there at first this weekend, but that may be the case for several positions.

On what he knows about Hofstra

Obviously, we are losing greatly the battle between coaches, because Frank (Catalanotto), he was a big leaguer for a long time and really successful, and I clearly was not. But I’ve also heard from people that I trust in the college baseball community, that they really do things the right way. They play the game the right way. They got some guys who could swing it last year. They had a bunch of guys with high stolen base numbers. So, I think offensively, you’re going to see a group that’s capable and has a good approach. Pitching wise, it’s kind of interesting. We’ve already tried to do our homework like they are. There’s a lot of guys that will need to dig up information on because they’re new to the school this year. But I’ve been in that situation before at Missouri, where you’re just dying to get outside. So, even though you all may be bundled up this weekend, it may seem like they’re in the Bahamas. I don’t know what exactly they’ve had temperature wise up there, but you would have a better understanding it’s cold, is the bottom line. So, I know they’ll be fired up to get outside, as every school that’s playing an SEC school or ACC for that matter. Whatever conference, they’ll be fired up for the opportunity to have something they can hang and hang their hat on. But the biggest thing that stood out is several people just say they really play the game the right way, which in my mind, means they’ll play smart, too, which means they’re not going to hand you anything.

On the starting rotation

Liam (Doyle) will start on Friday and then Marcus Phillips will start on Saturday. We will not announce our Sunday starter, kind of how we’ve done it. Drew Beam stands out because he kind of, not accidentally, it was last minute decision to start on Sunday his freshman year opening weekend and he never relinquished that. So, going into opening weekend with these pitch counts being the way they are, we want to have everyone available and focused on winning opening day or winning on Friday, and then worry about the rest of the weekend. Having said that, you’d like to give someone like Marcus the just due of preparing properly and not sitting there all Friday waiting to go in the game when he’s actually the starter the next day.

On Marcus Phillips' off-season

More mature, more under control. The self belief is more real. I think last year we went through ups and downs of, it was there, then it wasn’t there. And then sometimes it was trying too hard to be somebody he’s not. He dang near started a fight one game, which fortunately, we won. We were able to joke about it in the outfield, but I think a lot of it was just him searching for that formula of what’s the best version of himself. And I guess ultimately, what I like most is he’s no longer that guy I would mention all the time last year, kind of having his back like this guy’s ultra talented, but he’s from a northern state. He was a position player. He’s young. He really should only be a second-year college student, so because of last year’s experience, all of those things are behind him, which is a positive. You can also say, hey, it’s also no longer an excuse or a reason why you wouldn’t have success. But I think he’s worked hard in a bunch of different areas. He’s much more well-rounded as a pitcher and a competitor.

On pitchers Dylan Loy, Brandon Arvidson and Tegan Kuhns' status

A lot of that, like Teagan for example, that was trying to get everybody action in the weekend, so they’re fresh going into next weekend. So some of those guys, ideally, we were playing with a scoreboard and we were trying to win, technically, the internal scrimmage there. But a lot of those guys, it was just nature of how the game was. But to me, a guy like Tegan at this point and some of those other guys, too, it’s more about them being physically fresh and ready to go out there. We know who those guys are. And Tegan has been in a ton of different situations. I know he’ll be confident when he pitches. So really, it’s about making sure they’re good physically going into that weekend and no reason to crash and burn those guys or utilize them too much last weekend.

On AJ Russell's recovery from injury