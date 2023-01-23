With Tennessee's nail-biting win over Missouri on Sunday, the Lady Vols advanced to an 8-0 start in SEC play. This marks the halfway point of the conference schedule and the program's best start in the SEC since 2014-15. Currently, Tennessee sits just outside the Associated Press Top 25 with the 26th-most votes in the country. It will host No. 5 UConn on Thursday then travel to face No. 4 LSU on Monday.

Let's dive into who leads the team in each statistical category at this point in the SEC schedule.

It should come as no surprise that Rickea Jackson is leading Tennessee in points. Since the beginning of conference play, Jackson has dominated on the offensive end with an average of 20.9 points per game through eight contests. This included 28 points vs. Florida to open the slate. The transfer has found her stride off the bench and looks to be one of the SEC's top scorers. Coming in behind Jackson is Jordan Horston. The senior has taken a backseat to Jackson but has still shown the ability to take over games. Her average of 14 points through seven contests includes a jaw-dropping 27-point night to lead the Lady Vols over Mississippi State. The third player to reach an average of double-figure scoring is Tess Darby. The sharpshooter has caught fire from range for an average of 10.1 points per game. She has even made multiple 3-pointers in five of her eight appearances. Beyond the trio of scorers, four other players have reached five or more points per game. Sara Puckett's recent 17-point performance has raised her average to 5.8. Karoline Striplin has taken advantage of her starting role with 5.5 points. Jordan Walker has played well enough to reach an average of 5.4 points, as well. Finally, Justine Pissott has shined as a freshman and earned five points per game.

Tennessee's leading rebounder has been Horston. The guard leads the category by a wide margin with eight rebounds per game. This includes two games with double-digit boards to help her achieve a pair of double-doubles. Following up Horston is Jackson. She has done a bulk of her damage on the offensive end where she feasts on second-chance opportunities. She currently averages 5.9 rebounds per game with the help of her 6-foot-2 frame. Behind the pair of Lady Vol stars are a collection of three players who all average 4.1 boards per game. Jasmine Franklin and Jillian Hollingshead have crashed the glass effectively at the forward position. As a guard, Walker has also reached the mark. Striplin is right behind the group at four rebounds per appearance.

Horston also leads Tennessee in assists. Despite not playing as a true point guard, she has shown an impressive ability to find open teammates and conduct the offense. In her seven matches, she has averaged 4.7 assists per game. This mark puts her toward the top of the conference. Following Horston are the Lady Vols' pair of point guards. Walker has taken the starting position in SEC play where she has averaged 3.8 assists per game. Jasmine Powell has come off the bench where she's averaged 2.5 assists. The only player outside of this trio to average over an assist a contest is Darby. She currently sits at 1.3 dimes a game.

On defense, a pair of Lady Vols share the steals leader title. Darby and Horston both have managed to grab 1.4 steals per game. The wings have clogged passing lanes and creating momentum stealing plays. The resulting fast breaks have been a positive for the offense. The only other player to average more than a steal per contest is Walker. She falls just behind Darby and Horston with an average of 1.3 steals.

