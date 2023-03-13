After an exit in the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals, Tennessee was named a 4-seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The Vols will kick off the event with a match vs. Saint Louis in Orlando. Let's dive into who leads the team in each statistical category up to this point.

Santiago Vescovi leads the team with 12.9 points per game. (Vol Report - Ryan Sylvia)

Leading the way in scoring is Santiago Vescovi. The senior guard has put up 12.9 points per game at this point in the season. This comes on 40.3% shooting from the field and 36.6% shooting on 3-pointers. In the SEC Tournament alone, Vescovi averaged 16 points per contest, as well. With the leading mark only at 12.9, the Vols have relied on a flurry of scorers to win games. Coming in right behind Vescovi are Zakai Zeigler, Olivier Nkamhoua and Josiah-Jordan James. The group has all managed to average over 10 points per game. However, Zeigler's production will be missing from the tournament due to his season-ending ACL tear. Coming in just under 10 points a game is Julian Phillips. The freshman has averaged nine points per contest. Tyreke Key has also put up an average of 8.4 points. Both players have off nights but also have shown the ability to score in bunches and take over games.

Olivier Nkamhoua and Julian Phillips lead the team with five rebounds per game. (Vol Report - Ryan Sylvia)

Tennessee's rebounding success has also been a team effort. No Vol has averaged over five rebounds per game but every player on the team has contributed in some form. Coming in at exactly five boards are Nkamhoua and Phillips. The pair of forwards have focused on attacking the glass and have seen success. They also both have a nose for the ball on the offensive side of the floor. Then, Jonas Aidoo, James and Vescovi all come in just below five. Aidoo and James have the frame to be effective on the glass but Vescovi comes in at just 6-foot-3. Despite his shorter stature, he has managed to become an extremely effective rebounder for his position. Forwards Tobe Awaka and Uros Plavsic have also done a solid job. Despite limited playtime, both players have averaged over three per game. In his freshman year, Awaka has shown unlimited potential in this department.

Zakai Ziegler leads the team with 5.4 assists per game. (Vol Report - Ryan Sylvia)

Another area that the Vols will miss Zeigler in is as a playmaker. The former starting point guard has produced an SEC-high 5.4 assists per game. This production has helped lead Tennessee to ninth in the country in assists per game as a team and easily first in the SEC. However, with Zeigler out, a couple of players are being asked to step up. The main player that's been looked to has been Vescovi. He averages three assists per game but has raised this mark to 3.5 since the injury of Zeigler. James, Jahmai Mashack, Phillips and Key have all also produced over an assist per contest.



Zakai Zeigler leads the team with two steals per game. (Vol Report - Ryan Sylvia)

If losing his scoring and passing ability wasn't enough, Zeigler also led the team in steals before his injury. He put up two steals a game through his time on the court. This production tied him for fourth in the SEC. However, the dropoff isn't too big in this department. Vescovi comes in right behind Zeigler at 1.8 steals. This mark puts him just one spot behind Zeigler in the conference. The pair of guards have been ruthless to opposing ballhandlers this season. The other players to earn over a steal per game have been Mashack and James. Mashack is known for his wing defense as his length and athleticism have given teams plenty of issues. This resulted in 1.5 steals per game and a 4.9% steal percentage — good for 11th in the country. James has produced 1.1 steals.

Jonas Aidoo leads the team with 1.2 blocks per game. (Vol Report - Ryan Sylvia)