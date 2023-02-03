Following Tennessee's disappointing loss to Florida on Wednesday, the Vols have reached the midway point of their 18-game SEC slate. They have started conference play 7-2 and currently sit at a tie for second in the SEC standings. In the AP Poll, Tennessee has earned the No. 2 spot but will likely fall following the loss to the Gators. However, the Vols will have a chance to rebound with a top-25 win over Auburn on Saturday. Let's dive into who leads the team in each statistical category at this point in the SEC schedule.

The only two players to reach the double-digit mark in scoring so far are the Vols' backcourt of Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler. Vescovi currently leads the team with 12.6 points per contest through his eight SEC appearances. He's reached this mark by consistently scoring over 10 points but hitting over 20 just once. Zeigler currently sits at 11.3 points per game while playing in all nine SEC games. He began the slate on the bench but has excelled as a starter in recent appearances. He has scored over 10 points in every game since his subpar performance vs. Kentucky on Jan. 14. Behind Tennessee's duo of guards are Josiah-Jordan James, Julian Phillips and Olivier Nkamhoua. The group that makes up the remainder of the current starting lineup are averaging 9.6, 8.8 and 8.3 points per game, respectively.

The Vols' strong rebounding performances have mostly been a team effort at this point in conference play. However, Jonas Aidoo has taken the crown as the team's leader. The 6-foot-11 sophomore has averaged 5.2 boards per game off the bench. His presence in the paint has been a positive on the glass on both sides of the floor. Following Aidoo is Phillips, James and Uros Plavsic. Despite being wings, Phillips and James have averaged 4.8 and 4.3 rebounds per game, respectively. This impressive ability to crash the glass is an imperative part of their game. Plavsic has also used his height to reach 4.1 boards. However, perhaps most impressively, is Vescovi's four rebounds per game. The guard has made a concerted effort to rebound in bunches during recent contests and it has paid off. In his last three games (including non-conference Texas), he has averaged 7.7 rebounds per match.

In terms of playmaking, Zeigler has easily been the most productive. The sophomore has totaled 6.8 assists per game -- a mark that surpasses all teammates by 4.6. This effort to distribute the ball has resulted in two games of 10 assists vs. SEC opponents. Both of these performances resulted in double-doubles. Behind Zeigler is his backcourt partner Vescovi. He is the only other Vol to reach at least two assists per game with 2.2. Although shining as an off-ball player, Vescovi still has a natural ability to pass effectively leading to his multiple assists per game. Also passing for at least one assist per game are James, Phillips, Aidoo, Tyreke Key and Nkamhoua.

On defense, Tennessee's duo of guards reigns supreme again in the steals department. Zeigler leads the way with 2.2 and Vescovi is right behind him with two. The pair have terrorized opposing backcourts throughout the season and jumped in passing lanes for turnovers. They have been a crucial part of the Vols' historically good defense. The only other player to average at least one steal per game is Phillips. The freshman has had a monster season on the defensive end that has led to him grabbing an average of one steal per contest.

