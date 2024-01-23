Tennessee has recruited more depth to the interior of its defensive line. Jaxson Moi, a transfer out of Stanford, picked the Vols out of the portal on Sunday. I spoke with CardinalSportsReport's Ben Parker to figure out what Moi is bringing to Knoxville. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

What is Moi’s strength?

Parker: "Moi has good size and is a smart player. He’s good at making tackles and has a lot of promise as a pass rusher. He was one of the most promising players on Stanford’s defensive line and has a good (amount) of potential and room for growth."

How have you seen him improve in his two years?

Parker: "He’s just gotten more adjusted to the speed of the game, gotten stronger, and more comfortable with the college level. He did a good of playing right away and making an immediate impact. That should only improve in the coming seasons."

What does he still need to work on?

Parker: "He most needs to work on his consistency. He wasn’t always as consistent as he needed to be. If he can flip that switch to be more consistent with his production, that would be huge. That’s really the biggest thing for him to work on."

Do you think he’s ready to face SEC linemen?

Parker: "I think he’s ready for to face SEC linemen. Obviously the key will be for him to put that work in and find ways to get better. If his consistency improves, so should his ability to go toe-to-toe with SEC linemen."

What was his personality like off the field?