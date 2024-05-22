On Wednesday night, Tennessee baseball will open the SEC Tournament with a matchup against Vanderbilt. The Vols previously went 2-1 in Nashville vs. the Commodores during the regular season. VolReport spoke with Joey Dwyer of VandySports.com on the Rivals network to get the rundown before the postseason rematch. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Has Vanderbilt changed in the short time since the last meeting?

Dwyer: "I don't know if they've changed as a whole but I think they're playing with a lot of confidence. I think they're ready for the moment a lot more than the first time they played them. I don't know if that means they're going to beat them or anything but I do think they're ready to play a team like that now. I just think they have a positive trajectory, especially after tonight (Tuesday), after Saturday. I think heading into the Tennessee game they could not say that the first time."

How big is this game for Vanderbilt, is it a must-win for making the NCAA Tournament?

Dwyer: "I think the game against Florida was a must-win game or at least something along those lines. I don't think the Tennessee game necessarily is. I think Vanderbilt probably is a lot more safely in after tonight (Tuesday). Tennessee I think is always a big game for Vanderbilt that they would like to get. (Vanderbilt head coach) Tim Corbin has talked a lot about not worrying about the bubble necessarily but worrying about this tournament and I think Vanderbilt takes a lot of pride in this tournament more so than other programs just because they've had success in it in the past. They'll certainly think tomorrow's game is important even if it doesn't necessarily effect the bubble as much as you might think."

Has Corbin tipped his hand on what his plan for pitching is on Wednesday?

Dwyer: "He hasn't, he said he hasn't decided yet but I wonder if it's going to be Devin Futrell. He was available tonight (Tuesday) but I think he's probably their best option. He's a veteran who pitched well against Tennessee last time. They really don't have a lot available otherwise so that would be my guess but I don't know."

What hitters have gotten hot at the plate in this recent stretch?