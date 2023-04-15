For the second time in as many games, Jared Dickey homered to put Tennessee up early and for the second-straight game, the Vols couldn't take advantage of it.

Errors, base-running mistakes and an inability to capitalize with runners on base plagued No. 16 Tennessee in a 6-3 series-deciding loss to No. 5 Arkansas at Baum Walker Stadium on Saturday.

The Vols have lost three-straight SEC series.

In a pitching rotation shake up, right-hander and typical Friday starter Chase Dollander (L, 4-4) started Game 2. He went 4.1 innings, tossing eight strikeouts and allowing two hits and three runs with a 4.18 ERA before being pulled in the fifth.

Two errors put Tennessee's total at 14 through 23 games and the Vols stranded several runners while out-hitting Arkansas, 7-4.

Will McEntire (W, 5-1) struck out five Vols' batters in 6.0 innings of work.

Following Dickey's go-ahead home run, Tennessee (23-12, 5-9 SEC) had the opportunity to add to its lead but Hunter Ensley grounded to short with two runners on and base-running mistakes led to two outs after Ensley and Blake Burke were both tagged out at second base.

Arkansas (28-7, 10-4) took advantage in the bottom half when Jace Bohrofen hit a two-run homer to put the Razorbacks in front, 2-1.

Dollander kept Arkansas scoreless over the next three innings, but he was pulled after 93 pitches and a Ben McLaughlin RBI single that extended the lead to 3-1 in the fifth.

Tennessee answered in the sixth with a leadoff solo homer from Burke to pull within a run, then Kavares Tears singled with one out to put the tying run at first, but Zane Denton struck out and Tears was caught stealing at second to end the frame.

In relief, Sewell got into a jam in the sixth as Arkansas loaded the bases with just one out and threatened to create more separation. Instead, Sewell tossed back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the inning unscathed and keep Tennessee within striking distance.

Sewell couldn't keep the score there for long, though.

Arkansas unloaded in the seventh, posting three runs on just two hits as a throwing error from Sewell led to a score and Kendall Diggs' infield RBI single Caleb Cali single to right put the Razorbacks up 6-2 and put the Vols in a bigger hole.

Tennessee will try and salvage Game 3 at 3 p.m. ET on SEC Network Plus on Sunday.