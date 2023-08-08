John Campbell Jr. thought he had made up his mind.

After the Miami offensive lineman entered the transfer portal, he had plenty of suitors but Tennessee wasn’t high on his list. He was hesitant about even visiting Knoxville. It wasn't until meeting with the coaching staff and sharing a connection from their previous stop at UCF that he began to seriously consider the Vols.

An Orlando, Florida native, Campbell ultimately picked Tennessee over Florida, Florida State and Southern Cal. Now he's competing for a starting role on the Vols' offensive line.

"I'm not gonna lie, I shot down Tennessee," Campbell said. "In my mind, I thought, I'm not gonna go to Tennessee. I wanted to go somewhere else. It just felt like the right decision. With the people, the UCF staff. I was familiar with them. We've got (former UCF quarterback and current offensive analyst) McKenzie Milton. I'm from Orlando and he did a lot for the city.

"The offensive system that they're running. I just really put my trust in those guys. It was a life-changing decision."

Campbell also had familiarity with Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III.

The two competed against each other in high school with Campbell playing at Dr. Phillips and Milton starred at nearby Olympia.

"I knew Joe for a long time," Campbell said. "High school rivals. We used to go on bus tours together. It's just great having somebody you know from high school. That's one thing I didn't really have at (Miami). Just seeing other guys have their high school teammates and friends that they knew, to play for those guys, it just really builds chemistry.

"That's a good thing, to play with somebody you know. You just want to go harder, the extra mile for that person. Just have their back."

Dr. Phillips went undefeated vs. Olympia in the time that Campbell and Milton played there. Campbell reminds Milton of that now and then, but now he'll be protecting him at the left tackle position.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Campbell played in 34 games and started 18 at Miami—including 763 offensive snaps last season—and brings a plethora of experience to the Vols' offensive line room as it looks to replace both the leadership and talent void left by Darnell Wright and Jerome Carvin.

Campbell arrived in Knoxville in time for spring practices and has seemingly adjusted to the tempo of Tennessee's offense through one week of fall camp.

"I think (Campbell) is a little bit healthier," Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee said. "He played all last year...I think he's just moving better and also in better shape. That's just confidence of knowing the offense a little better. The more you know what you're doing, that confidence is going to improve your own play as well."

"My confidence skyrocketed," Campbell added. "Throughout the spring, I was figuring it out. It's just schemes, you know. In football, it's just schemes. We run the same plays but here, it splits wider, fast tempo. I had tempo (at Miami), so I'm used to it but it's been smooth. I feel like I'm going in the right direction."

Tennessee's offensive front was one of the best in college football a year ago, bolstering a Vols' offense that ranked first nationally in nearly every statistical category. A number key pieces return from that group, including guard Javontez Spraggins.

Another reason Tennessee was appealing to Campbell was the stage that playing in the SEC offered. For much of last season, the Vols were front and center, riding their offensive success to a stint as the No. 1 team in the country and an 11-win season.

Campbell has a chance to build on that.

"That's the big reason I came to the SEC, to get more noticed," Campbell said. "I felt like I had a good year last year. I felt like I didn't really have a lot of exposure playing there...I just felt like the SEC is a big stage to play on and that's good to get more exposure."

Improving potential draft stock wasn't the only draw.

Campbell quickly immersed himself in Knoxville. The pace differs from what he experienced in Miami, as has the hospitality and genuine passion for Tennessee football.

There's also more Waffle Houses.

"I was sure. You know like, Tennessee? I'm from Florida. Coming to Tennessee I thought it was going to be flat land here, like nothing," Campbell said. "When I was going to take my (official visit), I was like, 'I don't know, man. Do I want to come out here and see?' I did it...We ate some food. The food was good. They've got Waffle House. That's a place I like. At (Miami) there wasn't really a Waffle House. It was like 40 minutes away. I really like it here...Knoxville is a good place to be at.

"Not only for football, it's a good place to be at to have your mind right and focus. You've got coaches here in your corner. I think this is a good place."