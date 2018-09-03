



In any conversation with Trey Smith, one quickly learns that Smith wants to learn. The unknown is no where near his comfort zone. That is why Smith actually found some solace in learning why he couldn't make it through back to back workouts in February.

“When they first identified it I was relieved to be honest,” Smith said. “Just knowing that something was wrong and it wasn't some kind of mental issue.”

This offseason, Smith was identified with blood clots and his football career was in doubt. Smith loves the game of football, but for weeks following the diagnosis, football was the last thing on his mind.

“I was focused on my health first and foremost. Football is a second thought when it comes down to living or not,” Smith said, candidly.

“So it (football) wasn't that big of a concern. If God willed it and I was still able to play it was his mission and plan.”

The plan was for Smith to return to football in August and just eight days ago the sophomore from Jackson, Tennessee returned to full contact work with his teammates. The last week was a crash course in getting his body adjusted to pounding and the speed of the game. Smith got the start at left tackle Saturday against West Virginia, saying his returning to action and work was just ok.

“It could be a lot better. I'm still getting the rust out. Having eight practices it's a little hard especially for a position like the offensive line. I just have to keep knocking the rust out and get better with my technique. Everyday it's about getting better.”

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt quickly pointed out following the game that Smith was only had full speed for eight days. On Monday, Pruitt said Smith played hard and he expects much more out of the super talented sophomore as he gets settled in.

"He obviously made some mistakes and probably things he will improve on just based on taking more reps, but he did compete hard so that's positive, and I think he is only going to get better each week,” Pruitt said.

“Obviously, he is going to get to practice and improve and see more looks. He is used to playing with the guys beside him so he will get better each week.”

With his return to the game he loves, the expectations for arguably Tennessee's best player will continue to grow. A preseason all-conference player, Smith said his focus is on leading his unit and team as well as just playing the game.

“It's just clocking in every day and doing my job,” Smith said. “It's just focusing on the present and not worrying about all these external forces. I just have to focus on blocking that five technique, that four-i technique every time I step on the field and dominating. That's what's going give me what I need in life.”

A life that Smith wasn't sure about six months ago when his focus became all about living instead of playing the game he loves.