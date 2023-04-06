For Tennessee, early inning struggles have typically spelled doom for its pitchers.

The Vols' ace Chase Dollander has been a victim of this trend, as well. However, despite Tennessee's (21-9, 4-6 SEC) 6-1 loss to Florida, he looked strong in the opening frame.

While facing three batters with batting averages above .400 in the first inning, he walked just one and struck out a pair.

In the second inning, Dollander allowed a run but it was not earned. Instead, a Blake Burke error extended the inning leading to the Gators' opening score.

The third inning featured another dominant inning from the starter. He effortlessly struck out the side despite facing the heart of Florida's lineup.

This was the final scoreless frame for Dollander, though. In the fourth, he surrendered a home run to Cade Kurland to give the Gators (26-5, 8-2 SEC) the lead.

Then, in the fifth inning, he allowed a lead-off walk and double to put runners in scoring position and end his night.

Relieving Dollander was Seth Halvorsen who also failed to silence Florida's now surging bats.

Josh Rivera greeted Halvorsen with a shot off the scoreboard to score the team's fifth runs of the game. Then, BT Riopelle followed it up with a solo bomb to left field to extend the lead.

The pair of runners Dollander left on base led to him finishing with a stat line of 4.0 innings pitched while allowing three earned runs on four hits and seven strikeouts.

"When (Dollander) was fresh, it was pretty fun," said Tennessee coach Tony Vitello. "I think his attitude was in the right place. He was getting after some pitches... He was going really good. Just needed to make a play behind him but you're never going to be perfect."

Following the rough beginning to his night, Halvorsen somewhat settled in, as well. He wrapped up his day with 2.1 innings pitched while allowing two runs on three hits.

The remaining relievers did a great job closing out the match, though.

Kirby Connell was the next to take the mound. He struck out two batters before being pulled.

AJ Russell was the next to toe the rubber. He went 1.1 innings while giving up a single hit and striking out two.

Then, Jake Fitzgibbons and Bryce Jenkins each recorded an out to wrap up the game.

Overall, the pitching staff gave up eight hits, four walks and six runs. The Gators were blanked in the final four innings but the damage was already done.

For Tennessee (21-9, 4-6), its only run came in the second inning on a towering flyball from Burke that landed well over the center field wall. It went down as a 415-foot shot that knotted the game at one.

Outside of Burke's two-hit night, the Vols' typical sluggers struggled. Christian Moore and Jared Dickey both were held hitless on the night while batting in the third and fourth spot of the lineup. The pair combined for seven strikeouts, as well.



Tennessee still had plenty of opportunities to score, though. The Vols finished the match with 13 runners stranded while batting 2-for-23 with runners on and 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

"Winning at-bats," said Vitello on what the team needed to do. "Too many times we had a couple in a row and then nothing. One in a row and then nothing... We had a few too many at-bats that kind of stalled us out."

This loss marked the Vols' first SEC falter at home after sweeping Texas A&M earlier in the season. It is just the second loss in Lindsey Nelson Stadium all season, as well.

On Friday, Chase Burns will take the mound in an attempt to even the series. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.