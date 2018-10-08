Freshman safety Trevon Flowers will miss Saturday's trip to Auburn after suffering a broken collarbone in practice late last week.



Sources tell Volquest that Flowers got hurt in Thursday's practice before the Vols had a long weekend due to the team's open date and the university's fall break.

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt will address Flower's status coming up at noon when he meets with the media to kickoff Auburn week.

Flowers played a significant role in Tennessee's game against Georgia. The freshman played 35 snaps and was the first safety off the bench.

On the year, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Tucker (Ga.) native has nine tackles and a PBU.

Flowers has been a newcomer that Pruitt has praised since fall camp. He landed offers from Tennessee and Clemson last winter after playing just one year of high school football. His inexperience came to light in the opener against West Virginia, but the freshman has steadily gotten better each week.

Flowers originally signed with Kentucky to play baseball.