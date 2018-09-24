Murfreesboro (Blackman) wide receiver Trey Knox approaches each day with the same smile and positive attitude. An ankle sprain on Friday didn't phase him and neither did watching Tennessee drop a game during his official visit on Saturday. He has heard Tennessee's pitch loud and clear.

"I got to sit down with both coach (Jeremy) Pruitt and (David) Johnson and hear their message," Knox said. "They made it clear they want me at Tennessee and they need playmakers at receiver."

The visit with Johnson allowed Knox to see how they will use him and how it may translate to football at the next level after Tennessee.

"He just kept it real," Knox said. "He showed me cut ups of my film and what they do there and what they do in the pros. He was like it doesn't change because you are doing the same thing over and over until you get good at it."

The last time Knox was in town was a visit he made with his buddies Woodi Washington and Adonis Otey. This trip was with his family and sitting down with Pruitt gave him a better look at the top Vol.

"It was more serious," Knox said. "My parents were up there in the spring and we had the chance to get to know each other more. When it was down to football talk, he told me how I fit the mold they want and need in a receiver. Talking to my parents about where they want me to go and my mom told him she wants me to be happy. Just talking to him as family, opened all three of our eyes."