Former Tennessee baseball pitcher furthering case to win Cy Young

Jun 13, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch against the New York Yankees in the first inning at Fenway Park. (Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images)

One of the brightest MLB stars to ever come out of Tennessee baseball is continuing to build his case to win the Cy Young Award. Garrett Crochet, the Boston Red Sox's ace, just put together another brilliant outing against the New York Yankees. He went 8.1 innings while allowing just one run via the the final batter he faced. It was a game-tying, ninth-inning long ball from Aaron Judge. That was the first hit Judge has managed off Crochet this season, though, after striking out in his six previous plate appearances against him. Boston would ultimately win with a walk-off in the 10th inning from Crochet's catcher.

In Friday night's game against the Yankees, Crochet threw 107 pitches while allowing just four hits. He also struck out seven batters. This now moves his ERA down to just a 2.24 mark. He's struck out 117 batters this year in 96.1 innings pitched. Both of those marks on league highs. Earlier this week, a panel of MLB experts listed their favorites to win the AL Cy Young. Crochet sat in third place behind the Tigers' Tarik Skubal and the Yankees' Max Fried. Many at the time said Crochet deserved to be in second and this outing could very well push him to nearly unanimously in that position.