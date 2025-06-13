Former Tennessee baseball pitcher furthering case to win Cy Young

One of the brightest MLB stars to ever come out of Tennessee baseball is continuing to build his case to win the Cy Young Award.
Garrett Crochet, the Boston Red Sox's ace, just put together another brilliant outing against the New York Yankees.
He went 8.1 innings while allowing just one run via the the final batter he faced. It was a game-tying, ninth-inning long ball from Aaron Judge. That was the first hit Judge has managed off Crochet this season, though, after striking out in his six previous plate appearances against him.
Boston would ultimately win with a walk-off in the 10th inning from Crochet's catcher.
In Friday night's game against the Yankees, Crochet threw 107 pitches while allowing just four hits. He also struck out seven batters.
This now moves his ERA down to just a 2.24 mark. He's struck out 117 batters this year in 96.1 innings pitched. Both of those marks on league highs.
Earlier this week, a panel of MLB experts listed their favorites to win the AL Cy Young. Crochet sat in third place behind the Tigers' Tarik Skubal and the Yankees' Max Fried.
Many at the time said Crochet deserved to be in second and this outing could very well push him to nearly unanimously in that position.
This is Crochet's first year with the Red Sox after getting paid handsomely in the off-season by Boston.
Last year with the Chicago White Sox, Crochet earned a spot in his first All-Star Game while earning AL Comeback Player of the Year. With the White Sox, he appeared and started in 32 games while posting a 6-12 record for a terrible Chicago team. This featured a 3.58 ERA and 1.07 WHIP.
Crochet also pitched for the White Sox in 2020, 2021 and 2023. He missed the 2022 season due to Tommy John surgery.
At Tennessee, Crochet pitched for Vols from 2018-20, all under skipper Tony Vitello.
He made 13 starts in 36 appearances while earning a 4.64 ERA in his career. He was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the first round (11th pick) of the 2020 MLB Draft.
As a freshman, Crochet posted a 5.51 ERA and 5-6 record. He appeared in 17 games while starting in six.
The following year, Crochet made 18 appearances and six starts. He went 5-3 with a 4.02 ERA in his outings.
His junior year at Tennessee was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Prior to the cancellation, he pitched in 3.1 innings in one start. He did not give up a run and struck out six batters.
