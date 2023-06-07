Olivier Nkamhoua will play his final season of eligibility in the Big Ten.

The former Tennessee forward, who entered the transfer portal in March, announced his commitment to Michigan on Wednesday.

Nkamhoua recently took an official visit to Michigan.

After averaging 10.8 points and 5.0 rebounds at Tennessee as a senior last season, the 6-foot-9, 236-pound Nkamhoua also entered the NBA Draft but kept his options to return to college by entering the transfer portal.

He garnered a number of suitors, including Baylor and West Virginia before settling on Michigan. Nkamhoua withdrew from the draft on May 31.

Nkamhoua score 20 or more points five times. He turned in a 27 point performance in the Vols' 82-71 win over Texas and scored another 27 points against Duke during Tennessee's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 run.

Nkamhoua joins forwards Uros Plavsic and Julian Phillips as Tennessee players that will not return next season.

Both Plavsic and Phillips announced last month that they would pursue pro basketball with Phillips taking part in the NBA Draft combine.

Tennessee is set to return leading scorer Santiago Vescovi as well as guards Zakai Zeigler, Jahmai Mashack and Josiah-Jordan James and forwards Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka to go along with a strong portal class that includes guards Dalton Knecht (Northern Colorado), Jordan Gainey (USC Upstate) and forward Chris Ledlum (Harvard).

Tennessee moved up to No. 5 in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 last week.