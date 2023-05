The former Tennessee running back who entered the transfer portal after three season with the Vols committed to Georgia on Monday night.

Len’Neth Whitehead is back in the SEC East.

An Athens, Georgia native, Whitehead signed with Tennessee as a four star prospect in 2020 but missed all of his freshman season with an injury.

He returned in 2021, carrying the ball 32 times for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Whitehead rushed for a career-high 76 yards in Tennessee’s 62-24 win over Missouri.

Whitehead again missed the 2022 season after undergoing surgery in the preseason and entered the transfer portal in December.

Tennessee’s running backs room returns its top two rushers in Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright as well as sophomore Dylan Sampson. Freshmen DeSean Bishop and Cam Seldon were added in the 2023 recruiting class.