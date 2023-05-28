The flame-throwing reliever will join Los Angeles' bullpen in replacement of Matt Moore — who has been placed on the 15-day injury list due to an oblique strain.

Joyce's first game on the roster will come on Sunday against the Marlins.

After being selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft, former Tennessee standout Ben Joyce has now been called up to make his major league debut.

While on the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas, Joyce has earned a 4.6 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 14 appearances this year.

However, he has looked sharp in recent outing with a 3.27 ERA in the previous nine outings.

Joyce's value comes in his high velocity. His fast ball reaches well over 100 mph as he earned the collegiate record for fastest pitch in 2022.

In his lone season at Tennessee, Joyce pitched in 27 games while making one start. He totaled a 2.23 ERA and 2-1 record in 32.1 innings pitched. Opponents only batted at a .157 average when he was on the mound, as well.

Joyce will now become the first player from the Vols' historic 2022 squad to reach the top league in professional baseball.

He is also the first Tennessee player to make a major league debut since Garrett Crochet did so in 2020.