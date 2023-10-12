Former Tennessee wide receiver Joey Kent was named to the 2023 SEC Legends Class, the league announced on Thursday.

Kent, who played for the Vols from 1993-96, was a four-year letter winner and holds the program records in receptions (183), receiving yards (2,814), receiving touchdowns (25), 100-yard games (15) and average yards per catch (18.8).

Among Kent's career highlights was hauling in a Peyton Manning pass and scoring on the first play of Tennessee's 41-14 streak-ending win over Alabama at Legion Field in 1995.

He was an All-SEC selection in 1993 and led the Vols in receiving with 36 receptions for 470 yards as a sophomore in 1994. Kent totaled six catches for 116 yards in a win vs. Virginia Tech in the Gator Bowl that season.

Kent became the first Tennessee receiver to pass the 1,000-yard mark with 1,055 yards on a single-season record 69 catches. He finished his senior season in 1996 with 1,080 yards and seven touchdowns.

Kent was selected as the No. 46 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans in the 1997 NFL Draft.

He joins 27 other former Tennessee players in the SEC Legends Class and will be recognized during at the annual SEC Legends Class Celebration on Friday, Dec. 1 as well as the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 2 in Atlanta.