Four downs with Pruitt: Georgia week, QB talk
As Tennessee (1-3, 0-1) prepares to face No. 3 Georgia (4-0, 1-0) on Saturday the burning question on the minds of many Vol fans is what will Jeremy Pruitt do about his quarterback situation. Jarre...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news