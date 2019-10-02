News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-02 19:00:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Four Downs with Pruitt: QB talk, growth up front

Rob Lewis • VolQuest
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

Tennessee made national headlines for all the wrong reasons this week with the release of the video footage from Jeremy Banks’ arrest last month. As a result, Jeremy Pruitt spent much of Wednesday’...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}