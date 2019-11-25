Four downs with Pruitt: Vols were good, can be better
After starting the season 1-4 Tennessee improbably clinched a bowl bid on Saturday night, recording its fourth straight victory with a 24-20 win over Missouri. On Monday Jeremy Pruitt didn’t hide t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news