News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-18 18:59:27 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Four quick takes on a 2nd half romp

Rob Lewis • VolQuest
Associate Editor
@Volquest_Rob

NASHVILLE -- Tennessee bounced back from a midweek loss at Georgia with 66-45 trouncing of Vanderbilt that was the result of a second half explosion on the offensive end of the floor. Here are four...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}