Four quick takes on a 2nd half romp
NASHVILLE -- Tennessee bounced back from a midweek loss at Georgia with 66-45 trouncing of Vanderbilt that was the result of a second half explosion on the offensive end of the floor. Here are four...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news