Four quick takes on a solid road win
Tennessee (9-1, 3-1) took care of business today on the road at Texas A&M (6-4, 1-3), rolling to a 68-54 win. Here are four quick takes on the victory.1 — Ball movement was spectacular — Tennessee ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news