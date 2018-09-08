Jeremy Pruitt got the first win of his head coaching career on Saturday as the Vols cruised past ETSU 59-3. Here are four quick takeaways from a long afternoon of football.

1 — Just what the doctor ordered for Guarantano — Tennessee’s offensive output on the ground, at least early on with the first team, was disappointing but Jarrett Guarantano had the kind day the redshirt sophomore needed to, throwing for 8-of-13 for 154 yards, averaging nearly 20 yards per completion .

He was hampered by the lack of a running game early on, but was accurate and aggressive from the start. He hit Josh Palmer with a beautiful long ball for a 51-yard gain on the Vols’ first series and connected with Marquez Callaway on another 50-yard bomb to set up a second quarter touchdown.

It really looks like he and Callaway are developing some chemistry through two games, as the junior now leads the team with 11 receptions.

The redshirt sophomore needed a low-pressure, highly productive day like he was able to enjoy today. He’d made eight starts prior to today but had never had an outing like this one, where he was able to go out and enjoy a lot of success against an overmatched opponent.

Guarantano is now officially off to a nice start as the Vols starter, having completed 25-of-38 through two games with no interceptions.

2 — Offensive line play is simply alarming early — There’s no getting around it now after two weeks, the offensive line play has been worrisome. I get that losing Brandon Kennedy was a blow this week, but I also get that you’re playing a Southern Conference team that just resurrected it’s football program four years ago. In that light, what Tennessee got done in the trenches on offense today was just flat out embarrassing. I’m sorry, but there’s no other way to say it.

ETSU came up with four TFLs in the first quarter alone, including a sack. When the weather delay hit with just over 12 minutes left in the first half the Vols were sitting on -1 yards rushing as a team on eight attempts. Against a Southern Conference opponent.

Everything about that previous paragraph suggests that SEC play could be absolutely brutal if the Vols don’t make some serious and rapid improvement up front.

Tennessee seemed to be better up front after the 48 minute weather delay in which not a drop of rain fell, but at no point in time —at least in the ground game— did they dominate the line of scrimmage like you’d expect to see an SEC team.

The Vols finished the day with 193 yards rushing, but averaged a fairly pedestrian 4.6 yards per attempt against a SoCon squad.

3 — Defense handles its business — The lopsided nature of the final score had a lot more to do with defensive dominance today than offensive fireworks.

The defense scored one touchdown on a Darrin Kirkland Jr. interception return and gift-wrapped another one for the offense when freshman Bryce Thompson took his first career interception down to the ETSU three-yard line.

The Vols were largely dominant at the line of scrimmage, which is what you’d hope to see given the level of competition, but as noted above, it really wasn’t that way for the offensive line, at least in the first half.

Tennessee got penetration all day long, regularly put pressure on the quarterback and didn’t have a slip up where they gave up a big play.

You have to consider the level of talent, but it was a much better day for the secondary after they got torched a week ago. At least there were no obvious busts, no missed tackles and no balls thrown over anyone’s head. ETSU’s longest completion of the day went for 18 yards and Buccaneer quarterbacks completed just 12-of-29 through the air while the Vols limited them to just 2-of-14 on third down attempts.

In addition to playing well the Vols played a TON of guys on defense which is only going to benefit them down the road as they keep trying to develop depth.

4 — Odds, ends and observations — Again you can’t read too much into anything you saw today due to the level of competition but several young guys who got chances looked like they made the most of them.

Thompson got the start over fellow freshman Alontae Taylor this week at corner and flashed consistently. His interception was the obvious highlight, but he was around the ball consistently and wasn’t afraid to get physical in the run game.

Theo Jackson got his first start at safety and the guess is you’ll see more of him. He looked comfortable in that role and was definitely not afraid to mix it up

The most impressive newcomer to me today was probably junior college transfer Emmitt Gooden, who was a constant disruptive presence in the middle. He gave ETSU fits all afternoon long, getting pressure up the middle and drawing a couple of holding calls.

Offensively, I thought Jeremy Banks looked like he made an argument for more touches. The freshman looked like a quick, decisive and powerful runner who gets north and south in a hurry. It’s also safe to assume that Banks will get coached hard about ball security after an apparent fumble was overturned on official review.

Jordan Murphy looked good all fall camp and got involved today with three catches for 75 yards including a 50-yard score from Keller Chryst.

Speaking of Chryst, he looked more than serviceable in relief of Guarantano, going 3-for-3 for 70 yards and a touchdown.