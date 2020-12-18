Four quick takes on an easy night at the office
Tennessee (4-0) had what was really a glorified scrimmage tonight against Tennessee Tech (0-8), rolling to a 103-49 win. Here are four quick takes on a blowout.1 — Offense picking up — Let’s not ge...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news