Four quick takes on opening night
Well, the first one is in the books and the Vols are 1-0 after a 56-47 win over Colorado. Here are four quick takes on a new look team that has some very obvious potential.1 — Defense — In the pres...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news