Four quick takes on winning ugly in 12 point victory over Missouri
No. 1 Tennessee didn’t do it in the style we’ve become accustomed to seeing from them this season but the Vols ground out a 72-60 win over a gritty Missouri team to grab a program record 17th strai...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news