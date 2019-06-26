News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-26 16:31:37 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Four-star big man discusses Vols

Ujuycipjnjwwowwyzdlb
Rob Lewis • VolQuest
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

One glance at Tennessee’s 2019-2020 roster shows that Rick Barnes and his staff have been focused on getting bigger. Only one player on this upcoming year’s squad is under 6-foot-6. Targeting 2020 ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}