Four-star big man discusses Vols
One glance at Tennessee’s 2019-2020 roster shows that Rick Barnes and his staff have been focused on getting bigger. Only one player on this upcoming year’s squad is under 6-foot-6. Targeting 2020 ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news