Four-star OT Vysen Lang pegs Vols in top-6

Tennessee picked up its first offensive tackle commit last week from Peach State native Shamurad Umarov. The Vols are still heavily involved with four-star Stanton Ramil, as his decision is looming, but another name to get familiar with at the offensive tackle position is Pike Road standout Vysen Lang.

The Alabama native was offered by Tennessee back in February and has since taken two trips to Knoxville. Recently, the four-star dropped his top-six programs and the Vols are firmly in the running for the 6-foot-5, 320-pounder.

“Tennessee probably has one of my best relationships I have with the top-six schools. Coach [Josh] Heupel, coach [Alex] Golesh and coach [Glen] Elarbee – I love them all. It’s like a family up there,” Lang told Volquest. “Besides me being able to play the brand of football they like, most importantly they like my character and what I do off the field. They also like my leadership on the field.

“I’m fast and physical. When I move, you wouldn’t think that I’m 320 [pounds]. I can move really, really well for my size and it’s physical. Once I move and get where I need to be, I have the ability to finish blocks with my power.”

The final grouping consists of Tennessee, Auburn, Arkansas, Texas, LSU and Georgia. Though we have the schools in contention, don’t expect a decision any time soon. Lang is in no rush and could push things off well into the fall.

Still, as offensive tackle is a priority, the Vols have been and will continue to stay on the 2023 prospect.

“They like me at tackle, but like I told coach Elarbee, I can play anything and everything,” the recruit said. “I’m comfortable playing everything. I don’t mind playing anything in college. If it gets me on the field, I’ll play center.”

“With Tennessee’s style of football, it’s similar to what I do in high school. I feel like if I were to go there, it wouldn’t feel like a foreign language or something – it would automatically click with me. The campus is beautiful. The facilities are great and they are fixing to add on to what they already have.”

Tennessee’s offensive line coach, Glen Elarbee, has been instrumental in this one. He will need to continue to be as Lang is now heavily regarded on the Vols’ board.