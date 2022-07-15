Four-star OT Vysen Lang pegs Vols in top-6
Tennessee picked up its first offensive tackle commit last week from Peach State native Shamurad Umarov. The Vols are still heavily involved with four-star Stanton Ramil, as his decision is looming, but another name to get familiar with at the offensive tackle position is Pike Road standout Vysen Lang.
The Alabama native was offered by Tennessee back in February and has since taken two trips to Knoxville. Recently, the four-star dropped his top-six programs and the Vols are firmly in the running for the 6-foot-5, 320-pounder.
“Tennessee probably has one of my best relationships I have with the top-six schools. Coach [Josh] Heupel, coach [Alex] Golesh and coach [Glen] Elarbee – I love them all. It’s like a family up there,” Lang told Volquest. “Besides me being able to play the brand of football they like, most importantly they like my character and what I do off the field. They also like my leadership on the field.
“I’m fast and physical. When I move, you wouldn’t think that I’m 320 [pounds]. I can move really, really well for my size and it’s physical. Once I move and get where I need to be, I have the ability to finish blocks with my power.”
The final grouping consists of Tennessee, Auburn, Arkansas, Texas, LSU and Georgia. Though we have the schools in contention, don’t expect a decision any time soon. Lang is in no rush and could push things off well into the fall.
Still, as offensive tackle is a priority, the Vols have been and will continue to stay on the 2023 prospect.
“They like me at tackle, but like I told coach Elarbee, I can play anything and everything,” the recruit said. “I’m comfortable playing everything. I don’t mind playing anything in college. If it gets me on the field, I’ll play center.”
“With Tennessee’s style of football, it’s similar to what I do in high school. I feel like if I were to go there, it wouldn’t feel like a foreign language or something – it would automatically click with me. The campus is beautiful. The facilities are great and they are fixing to add on to what they already have.”
Tennessee’s offensive line coach, Glen Elarbee, has been instrumental in this one. He will need to continue to be as Lang is now heavily regarded on the Vols’ board.
“Coach Elarbee, for starters, is knowledgeable of the game. He’s probably one of the best offensive line coaches in the country. He knows what he is talking about and he can teach you, not just his system, but on how to become a better offensive lineman,” Lang said. “I feel like that would be great for my development. Personality wise, he’s not one of those no-personality coaches. He’s a chill, cool coach and you can talk to him outside of having football pads on.”
The offensive tackle has yet to take an official visit and has all five remaining. Three, however, are locked in for the fall. Lang will be in Knoxville for Tennessee’s rival matchup with Florida on September 24. The prospect will venture to Austin for Texas and Alabama two weeks prior on September 10. Lang is also planning to be in Fayetteville for Arkansas and Alabama on October 1.
At the end of July, a trip back up to Knoxville could happen. But for now, the offensive tackle plans to only be in Auburn on July 30 before the dead period once again starts.
Regardless, the Vols are firmly in the running here and will have a good shot with the 2023 four-star if things keep up.
“Tennessee is definitely high on my radar. I could definitely see myself in their uniform,” Lang concluded. “I feel like it’s a good time to be a Volunteer right now. I feel like Tennessee is on the rise and will take control of the SEC if they get a few pieces.”