Four-star RB Jaylon Glover previews upcoming official visit to Rocky Top

Four-star running back Jaylon Glover has heard all he needs to hear from Tennessee on Zoom calls. Now it’s about seeing just how genuine the Vols’ coaching staff is in person.

Glover, who is ranked the 29th best running back in the country out of Lakeland High School in Lake Gibson, Florida, is scheduled to take an official visit to Tennessee the weekend of June 4. Glover is considered the 40th-best prospect in the Sunshine State by Rivals.

“I’ve never been up to Knoxville before, so I’m most excited to see the campus because people tell me it’s beautiful up there,” Glover told Volquest about his upcoming official visit. “So I want to see it for myself. I’m excited to see the campus as well as sitting down with the coaches. See the facilities and things like that. The biggest thing is knowing where I can help the team and how I’ll be used on offense.

“I’m just going into the visit looking to learn because I’ve been through all the zooms and chalk talks about plays, but I want to really keep it real now that I’ll be face-to-face because I know they’re feeling me, but I just really want to know that what’s true is true.”

UCF was the school recruiting Glover the hardest early on his recruitment when Josh Heupel was the head coach of the Knights. And in the 5-foot-9 back’s word, Heupel’s staff “was doing a really good job.”

But Glover has had to develop a new relationship now that Heupel is the head coach of the Vols. Heupel hired Jerry Mack to be Tennessee’s new running back coach. Mack and Glover have wasted zero time forming a strong bond.

“I didn’t have Coach Mack when the staff was at UCF, but he came in and it’s been really good,” Glover said. “He’s not into texting much. He would rather talk. So I text him and he’ll instantly call me. He’s just a good dude and keeps it real, and always checks in on me. They do a really good of recruiting me.”