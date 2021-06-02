Four-star RB Jaylon Glover previews upcoming official visit to Rocky Top
Four-star running back Jaylon Glover has heard all he needs to hear from Tennessee on Zoom calls. Now it’s about seeing just how genuine the Vols’ coaching staff is in person.
Glover, who is ranked the 29th best running back in the country out of Lakeland High School in Lake Gibson, Florida, is scheduled to take an official visit to Tennessee the weekend of June 4. Glover is considered the 40th-best prospect in the Sunshine State by Rivals.
“I’ve never been up to Knoxville before, so I’m most excited to see the campus because people tell me it’s beautiful up there,” Glover told Volquest about his upcoming official visit. “So I want to see it for myself. I’m excited to see the campus as well as sitting down with the coaches. See the facilities and things like that. The biggest thing is knowing where I can help the team and how I’ll be used on offense.
“I’m just going into the visit looking to learn because I’ve been through all the zooms and chalk talks about plays, but I want to really keep it real now that I’ll be face-to-face because I know they’re feeling me, but I just really want to know that what’s true is true.”
UCF was the school recruiting Glover the hardest early on his recruitment when Josh Heupel was the head coach of the Knights. And in the 5-foot-9 back’s word, Heupel’s staff “was doing a really good job.”
But Glover has had to develop a new relationship now that Heupel is the head coach of the Vols. Heupel hired Jerry Mack to be Tennessee’s new running back coach. Mack and Glover have wasted zero time forming a strong bond.
“I didn’t have Coach Mack when the staff was at UCF, but he came in and it’s been really good,” Glover said. “He’s not into texting much. He would rather talk. So I text him and he’ll instantly call me. He’s just a good dude and keeps it real, and always checks in on me. They do a really good of recruiting me.”
As for Glover’s relationship with Heupel — it hasn’t skipped a beat in Heupel’s transition from Orlando to Knoxville.
“Heupel is a good, genuine dude,” Glover said. “We’ve sat down in his office at UCF and he’s talked with my parents. Just a real genuine guy. He likes running backs and always tells me that how he runs his offense is what I do in high school right now. It wouldn’t be a huge transition for me. But I like Coach Heupel. He’s a good dude and he’s smart. I know he knows how to win games.
“Even when he was at UCF, and now that he’s at Tennessee, he’s playing dodge ball and stuff like that. You don’t see that everywhere. He’s more team-oriented than anything. It’s not just about one guy. It’s about everybody and that’s really dope.”
It’s not just Glover’s relationship with Heupel and Mack that have Tennessee as one of his top teams. Current Vols sophomore linebacker Morven Joseph was Glover’s high school teammate.
“Morven is the type of guy that wants everybody to do well,” Glover said. “I never hear any complaints from him and he’s looking out for me. He wouldn’t lie to me. That’s my dude.
“Morven doesn’t really force it on me, but he lets me know that Tennessee really likes me. It’s also new for him. He has said Heupel is a good dude. He doesn’t really try to recruit me, but he said if I come that he’ll take care of me.”
Glover has more than 40 scholarship offers in all. He named a top 12 in early April in which the Vols were joined by Florida State, Georgia Tech, Utah, Central Florida, Iowa State, Louisville, Purdue, West Virginia, Michigan State, South Carolina, and South Florida.
As a junior last season, Glover rushed for 1,588 yards and 31 touchdowns in 11 games, becoming Lake Gibson's all-time leading rusher with 4,023 career yards. Tennessee loves his versatility.
“They know I’m going to make guys miss,” Glover said. “I’m not going to be brought down by one person. They like how elusive I am, my burst through the line of scrimmage is elite. They like my vision, that I’m an all-around back and I don’t have to come off of the field. They love my elusiveness and not just be one dimensional.”
Tennessee currently has five commitments and is ranked 29th in Rivals’ 2022 team recruiting rankings. The Vols do not yet have a commitment from a running back.