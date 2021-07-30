Four-star Rico Walker details his stop in Knoxville

The Tennessee coaching staff has used the brief open period at the end of July working future classes with 2023 and 2024 prospects on campus. Four-star outside linebacker Rico Walker took his turn on The Hill Thursday and left campus impressed with the Volunteers. “It felt great being there and learning about the program,” Walker told Volquest following the unofficial. “I really didn’t know Tennessee had that much interest in me. They were all telling me how much they loved my game and everyone said they were excited for me to be there. “I talked to coach [Mike] Ekeler a lot and he was pumped to see me and to tell me how I would be used in that defense.”

The Hickory, N.C. native stands in at 6-foot-4 with the playing weight of 225 pounds. He plays on the outside, rushing the passer and dropping back in coverage. Walker fits the ‘multiple’ look Tennessee is trending towards on the defensive side of the football. “The day started with coach [Rodney] Garner. He recruited my dad to Auburn back in the day, so it was like a reunion for them,” Walker said. “Then we went on a tour of the facilities to get a feel for things. We did a photo shoot and then I had a long talk with coach [Josh] Heupel.” The conversation with the head coach was more about the area, the school and not just about football. The four-star was able to see some of the current players working out and was able to get a first-hand look at what being a student-athlete at Tennessee was all about. “The biggest takeaways for me were how great the facilities and people were,” the outside linebacker said. “Everyone in the building welcomed me with open arms and wanted to know more about me. They knew who I was, but wanted to know more about who I am. “They are good people.” The Hickory standout has 17 offers to date with North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Texas and Tennessee showing the most interest so far. UT offered the four-star back in May and the recruitment has been headed up by the trio of Garner, Brian Jean-Mary and Ekeler.

Rico Walker (2023) was in Knoxville on July 29. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)