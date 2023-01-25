After dealing with injuries and illness while spending a week on the road, a healthy Tennessee team made a triumphant return to its home floor Wednesday night.

The No. 4 Vols-fresh off of wins over Mississippi State and LSU despite being shorthanded in both games-rolled with its small-ball lineup for the second-straight game and then rolled over Georgia, 70-41 to get to 17-3 overall and 7-1 in SEC play.

Led in scoring by Zakai Zeigler with 11 points as well as seven assists, Tennessee shot 41.9% from the field with 10 different players scoring. Its defense suffocated Georgia, forcing the Bulldogs into several scoring droughts and 20 turnovers.

The Vols outrebounded Georgia, 43-39.

Tobe Awaka finished with 10 points and Santaigo Vescovi and Olivier Nkamhoua scored 8 points each for Tennessee. Josiah-Jordan James grabbed seven rebounds.

Tennessee started off 0-for-2 from 3-point range on its first two possessions and Georgia (13-7, 3-4) took advantage, scoring on its first two offensive trips to lead 4-0, but the opening minutes wasn't an indicator for the rest of the half.

Olivier Nkamhoua connected on a jumper to open the scoring for Tennessee then the Vols went on a 13-2 run that included a pair of Zeigler 3-pointers to take a 13-6 lead.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim kept Georgia in it, hitting two 3-pointers while Justin Hill added another to stay within striking distance at 19-17 with less than 11 minutes left in the half, but another scoreless stretch that last more than five minutes helped Tennessee to a double-digit lead via a 9-0 run highlighted by a Tyreke Key three and scores from James, Uros Plavsic and Nkamhoua to pull ahead 28-17.

Tennessee outscored Georgia 16-5 to close out the half and take a 35-22 lead into the break.

Shooting woes plagued the Bulldogs in the second half, too. Georgia managed just two points, both off of Hill free throws in the first two-plus minutes while Tennessee extended its lead to 43-24 in that span.

A scoring drought that lasted more than six minutes through the midway point of the half didn't help, either. Tennessee continued its dominance on both ends, limiting Georgia to 25.9% shooting in the final 20 minutes and the Vols pounced again.

Tennessee did most of its damage during a 12-0 in the paint, including 6 points from Jonas Aidoo.

The Vols next turn their attention to the SEC/Big 12 Challenge against No. 10 Texas on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.

