Freedom Prep standout Renard Gwynn sees early traction on the trail
Freedom Prep (Memphis) defensive lineman Renard Gwynn has seen an early jumpstart to his recruiting process. The 2021 lineman has been offered by Arkansas and Tennessee this spring and has seen ple...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news