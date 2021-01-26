Freshmen come through in the clutch
Did we see a changing of the guard tonight with Rick Barnes and his Tennessee basketball team in a nail-biting 56-53 win over Mississippi State? Was this the night that the freshman dynamic duo of ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news