NASHVILLE — Historically, Tennessee has routinely scheduled marquee matchups for its non-conference slate, and that will likely continue with Phillip Fulmer at the helm as the school’s new athletics director.

During the Big Orange Caravan in Nissan Stadium on Thursday, the former Hall of Fame coach offered a basic outline for his vision on the future of Tennessee’s non-conference slate — with an emphasis on keeping big games on Rocky Top.

“As we improve as a team and get back to where we want to be, I always enjoy those home and home opportunities,” Fulmer said.

“I think it makes the summer better, particularly if you play them early in the year. We have to get to a different place than we are right now though. This schedule right now is plenty for most people in the country. It’s tough.”

In just the last five years, the Vols have played Oklahoma twice, at Oregon, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech on neutral sites. Jeremy Pruitt will make his head coaching debut in Charlotte against West Virginia later this year.

Fulmer was asked if the Vols would be interested in playing a non-conference game on the Titans’ field in the future, and while Fulmer wouldn’t outright rule it out, he detailed exactly why he prefers a home-and-home deal for non-conference games.

“This is a great stadium,” he said. “We are working on scheduling right now. In most cases, I think our home games need to be played at home in Knoxville. We have a great place, a great setting and so much of our economy centers around it. I don’t think you ever say never. So we’ll see.”

Pruitt also said he likes the idea of playing home-and-home series, but added “if there’s a place you’re going to recruit, it’s good to play there.”

Tennessee is set to host BYU next year then play at Oklahoma in 2020. Pitt is also a future non-conference opponent. Fulmer has had “a couple conversations” with Pruitt on Tennessee’s scheduling and hopes to have more in the near future.

“Jeremy has been up to his chin trying to fix and work and get things going in recruiting,” Fulmer said, smiling.

Other quick-hitters from the Big Orange Caravan Stop

* Fulmer mostly side-stepped questions on the Supreme Court’s decision to legalize gambling, referring to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey’s statement. “Right now we’re looking at and will see, what if it has any consequences for college football,” Fulmer said.

* Fulmer on how Pruitt is currently recruiting for the Vols: “I think he’s doing fine. I don’t have any concern about our recruiting.”

* Head basketball coach Rick Barnes said sophomore Yves Pons has had an outstanding spring and been among the hardest workers on the team this offseason. Asked if the 6-5 swingman is primed for a big jump in 2018-19, Barnes said, “I can tell you if it has to do with determination he’ll make a big step because he arguably has been in the gym more than any player this spring. He’s worked really hard on shooting. We think that he and Jalen (Johnson) both have a chance to make big contributions for us this year.”

* Barnes also said Kyle Alexander (hip flexor strain) and Jordan Bowden (minor surgery) are both good to go for offseason workouts now. “Kyle’s fine now,” Barnes said. “Really, the last two weeks he’s been back in the gym really getting after it it pretty good.”