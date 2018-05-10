CHATTANOOGA — When Tennessee fans last heard from Jeremy Pruitt the new head coach was expressing more than a little displeasure at what he saw from his team during the Vols’ spring game.

Pruitt spoke with the media tonight as the Big Orange Caravan gets underway, and with a month to reflect, it sounded as though he had managed to at least find a few bright spots on his team heading into the summer.

“I felt a lot better after the spring was over with and we had a chance to sit down with guys. We had a chance to sit with them, explain to them where they’re at and what we need to work on moving forward,” Pruitt said.

“I think it’s good for the players to understand exactly where they were at and I feel like the guys left in a really positive mood, knowing what they need to work on this summer.”

Given what we know about Pruitt so far, it’s a safe bet that there was some brutal honesty involved in those ‘exit interviews’ with his players.

As for the head coach himself, this is the first time in his career where Pruitt hasn’t been burning up the recruiting trail at this time of year, hitting spring practices at high schools all over the south.

He joked that ‘it was good to get out of the office,’ in regards to his new role, but admitted that it has been an adjustment.

“It’s always good to get out and not only recruit and see players but also to see friends. In this profession you run into a lot of different guys out on the road,” Pruitt said of the change.

“If you go watch a prospect practice there may be 10-15 different universities there that day. That’s something I miss, the camaraderie that’s involved there. It has been different.”

One element of his new job that should ease Pruitt’s transition into the role of a head coach is that his boss down the hall has a wealth of experience and happens to be a Hall of Famer in the profession.

It’s not hard to see the similarities between Pruitt and Phillip Fulmer. They’re both football lifers who grew up in small towns on either side of the Tennessee-Alabama state line and spent the majority of their careers in the SEC.

It’s clear that Pruitt sees the former head coach’s presence as a resource.

“You can see why coach Fulmer was a good recruiter. He’s easy to get to know. Me and him have a lot of things in common. We see a lot of things the same way,” Pruitt said of his A.D.

“I’ve only known him for a short time but it seems like I’ve known him for a very long time. I’m excited to continue to work with him and excited about what he can bring to the program.”

As for Fulmer, his favorite and oft repeated line of late is to say that he ‘thought’ he had made the right hire in Pruitt back in December, but five months and a spring practice later he ‘knows’ he made the right hire.

From Fulmer’s point of view—as well as that of many fans—one of the most attractive aspects of Pruitt’s resume´ as a coach was that he’s spent virtually his entire career in the hostile confines of the SEC.

Every first time head coach is going to face a learning curve as he moves into a new role, but no one has to sit Pruitt down and explain to him anything about this league, which considering the recent Tennessee past is a real positive.

“The Southeastern Conference is unique from any other place in the country. The passion of the fans, the amount of commitment to the programs is really second to none. The best example of that is Georgia and Alabama playing for the national championship out of the same conference,” Fulmer said on the topic.

“I think understanding the culture is really important, and having had the experience of getting to a place in this conference at a high level. It was certainly beneficial to me.”

As Fulmer and Pruitt hit the road to spread the their message to fans this month on the Big Orange Caravan one thing that the former head coach is preaching is a little patience.

No one knows better than Fulmer how tough that may be to practice once fall Saturdays roll around, but in a big-picture sense the Vols’ athletic director knows just how far this program had fallen under Pruitt’s predecessor—to the bottom of the SEC in case you’ve forgotten—and there are no quick fixes in this conference. Not unless you’ve got a bunch of NFL talent in place on the roster (see UGA, post Mark Richt).

It may be a long road back for a proud program, but Fulmer is confident he’s got the man to steer the course.

“Jeremy’s starting in a place where we’ve never been before. He’s got a long way to go. When I took over we were kind of here (gestures with hand to suggest top half of league) and went up to there. He’s starting down at the bottom somewhere with a long way to go,” Fulmer said.

“We’re going to go as hard and as fast as we possibly can to get this football thing fixed. I’m going to tell you this, he has challenged everybody in every way, and I love it. I think that’s exactly the way we have to go about our business. There’s no nonsense, it’s black and white. We have had a great relationship, great conversations, great philosophical discussions and all those sort of things.”