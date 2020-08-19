VolQuest - Fulmer said department has made budget cuts; his salary reduced

In his speech with Governor Bill Lee earlier this week athletic director Phillip Fulmer said his department expects to lose $30-40 million this fall if football is played.

If there is no football Fulmer said that number will likely double.

In an email to season ticket holders on Wednesday, Fulmer said he has cut 20% of the departments operating budget and that he is taking a 15% pay cut of his million dollar salary.

In 2019, athletics generated just over $148 million dollars.

Tennessee is slated to start the 2020 season on the road at South Carolina on Sept. 26th. They are scheduled to play at home against Missouri the following week in a stadium 25% full.