Tennessee baseball's opening game of the series against Florida in Gainesville has been postponed.

The Vols were initially scheduled to kick-off the set of games on Thursday night beginning at 7 p.m. ET but the match was delayed moments before first pitch.

Now, game one of the series will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday with the second game coming 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first match.

Both games on Friday will be full nine-inning matches. They will both be streamed online on SEC Network+. Thursday's game was set to be played on ESPN before the postponement.

Tennessee sits at 37-8 overall entering the series but is coming off a mid-week loss to Lipscomb. However, the Vols' 15-6 mark SEC play features six-straight series wins. The only series loss on the year came on the road to Alabama to get the conference slate started.

Florida is coming off a College World Series Championship Series appearance but fell to LSU. Now, it is 23-21 overall and 9-12 in the SEC. An NCAA Tournament birth is still on the table but a series win over the Vols would go a long way in helping secure this.

Tennessee lost the series last year in Knoxville 2-1 but run-ruled the Gators in game three. Heading into last season, the Vols held a 5-game win-streak over Florida, though, with three wins coming in Gainesville and two in the SEC Tournament.

Tennessee had also won 9-of-10 games heading into the 2023 campaign.

The Vols played in three double-headers a year ago (Morehead State, at Missouri, at South Carolina) but Friday will be the first for them this season.