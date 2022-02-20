Game 3: Georgia Southern @ Tennessee

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Key Plays:

B-1st: Tennessee 1 (+1), Georgia Southern 0

Jordan Beck hit an RBI single through the left side with no outs after Seth Stephenson led off the inning with a double. Luc Lipcius then put runners on first and second by drawing a walk.

After Drew Gilbert popped up in the infield for the first out of the inning, Trey Lipscomb bounced into a double play with runners on first and second to end the threat.

T-2nd: Tennessee 1, Georgia Southern 0

Drew Beam induced a pop up to shallow right to end the inning and strand runners on first and second after he gave up a leadoff walk and two-out walk.

T-3rd: Tennessee 1, Georgia Southern 0

After Drew Beam gave up a two-out triple to right — Georgia Southern's first hit of the game — and a two-out walk to put runners on first and second, the freshman got a ground ball to second to get out of the inning and strand the runners.

B-3rd: Tennessee 3 (+2), Georgia Southern 0

Charlie Taylor and Seth Stephenson each led off the bottom of the third with back-to-back hit by pitches. After Georgia Southern made a pitching change and Luc Lipcius popped up in the infield, Jordan Beck came through with his second RBI single of the game to extend the lead to 2-0.

Beck's single put runners on the corners with one out, setting up Drew Gilbert to hit a sacrifice fly to center. Stephenson scored from third. Beck then stole third before Trey Lipscomb grounded out to end the frame.

T-4th: Tennessee 3, Georgia Southern 0

Camden Sewell relieved Drew Beam to start the fourth and despite a bloop single to lead off the inning for Southern, Sewell induced a 6-4-3 double play to eliminate the threat.

Beam's final line in his first career start: 3.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 3 BB, K, 60 pitches (37 strikes)

Evan Russell also took over for Charlie Taylor at catcher to start the inning after Taylor was pinch-ran for after being hit by a pitch.

B-4th: Tennessee 5 (+2), Georgia Southern 0

Evan Russell hit an RBI double after Cortland Lawson drew a two-out walk to extend the lead to 4-0 despite the Georgia Southern centerfielder nearly making a spectacular diving catch on the warning track.

Seth Stephenson then drove in Russell from second on an RBI double to make it 5-0. Stephenson was thrown out at third trying to stretch it into a triple to end the inning.

T-5th: Tennessee 5, Georgia Southern 0

After a one-out walk, Cortland Lawson makes a heck of a diving stop at short to get the lead runner for the second out.

B-5th: Tennessee 10 (+5), Georgia Southern 0

Tennessee scored five runs on five hits to push the lead to 10-0. The runs came courtesy of a Drew Gilbert RBI double, a Trey Lipscomb two-run single, a Jorel Ortega RBI triple and a Logan Chambers sac fly.