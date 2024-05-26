Tennessee softball's third game of the Knoxville Super Regional with Alabama is under delay.

The Lady Vols were originally set to begin the game at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. However, inclement weather has pushed back the start time to a time that is yet to be revealed.

The winner of the game will earn a spot in the Women's College World Series. The loser has their season ended.

This would be the ninth appearance in the WCWS in Tennessee history. It also made the field of eight teams last season while finishing as one of the final four teams remaining.

Game one of the series was a Lady Vols win after they claimed a 3-2 victory. A big home run from Laura Mealer got the job done as she gave Tennessee the lead it wouldn't relinquish.

Game two was taken by the Tide. In a 14-inning bout, Alabama had enough in the tank to load the bases with no outs and push across the final run.

Game three got through the top of the first inning before the delay hit. The Lady Vols gave up a grand slam in the first inning to go down 4-0 but are yet to take an at-bat.

Here are the current results of the other super regionals taking place across the country:

Austin Super Regional

(1) Texas - 1

(16) Texas A&M - 1

Norman Super Regional

(2) Oklahoma - 2

(15) Florida State - 0

Knoxville Super Regional

(3) Tennessee - 1

(14) Alabama - 1

Gainesville Super Regional

(4) Florida - 1

Baylor - 1

Stillwater Super Regional

(5) Oklahoma State - 2

Arizona - 0

Los Angeles Super Regional

(6) UCLA - 2

(11) Georgia - 0

Columbia Super Regional

(7) Missouri - 1

(10) Duke - 1

Stanford Super Regional

(8) Stanford - 1

(9) LSU - 1

*All scores updated as of the completion of Saturday's slate of games



