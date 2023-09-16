Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Vols at Florida
Following an otherwise sluggish performance in a 30-13 win over FCS program Austin Peay last weekend, Tennessee (2-0) will look to play at a much higher level on Saturday night as it jumps into SEC play with a road matchup against Florida (1-1) in Gainesville.
Ahead of kickoff time in The Swamp, VolReport has you covered with everything you need to get set for Vols-Gators.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 11 Tennessee (2-0) at Florida (1-1)
When: Saturday, September 16, 2023
Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium | Gainesville, Florida
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN (Chris Fowler, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, analyst; Holly Rowe, sideline)
Spread: Tennessee -5.5
Over/Under: 56.5
PREGAME COVERAGE
GAME COVERAGE
During Tennessee's showdown in The Swamp, you can follow VolReport's live coverage by joining the game thread inside The Rocky Top Forum message board. Managing editor Noah Taylor and assistant managing editor Ryan Sylvia will both be in Gainesville with complete coverage on Saturday night.
POSTGAME COVERAGE
Immediately following Tennessee's game at Florida, stay connected to VolReport.com for an instant game recap story, a key takeaways article, enterprise stories, videos from the Vols' postgame press conference, a video recap, and much more through Saturday night and into Sunday.
