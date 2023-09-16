Following an otherwise sluggish performance in a 30-13 win over FCS program Austin Peay last weekend, Tennessee (2-0) will look to play at a much higher level on Saturday night as it jumps into SEC play with a road matchup against Florida (1-1) in Gainesville.

Ahead of kickoff time in The Swamp, VolReport has you covered with everything you need to get set for Vols-Gators.

