News More News
ago football Edit

Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Vols at Florida

VolReport's Gameday Central has you covered with everything you need for Tennessee at Florida on Saturday.
VolReport's Gameday Central has you covered with everything you need for Tennessee at Florida on Saturday. (Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK)
VolReport Staff
VolReport.com

Following an otherwise sluggish performance in a 30-13 win over FCS program Austin Peay last weekend, Tennessee (2-0) will look to play at a much higher level on Saturday night as it jumps into SEC play with a road matchup against Florida (1-1) in Gainesville.

Ahead of kickoff time in The Swamp, VolReport has you covered with everything you need to get set for Vols-Gators.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 11 Tennessee (2-0) at Florida (1-1)

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium | Gainesville, Florida

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN (Chris Fowler, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, analyst; Holly Rowe, sideline)

Spread: Tennessee -5.5

Over/Under: 56.5

PREGAME COVERAGE

VolReport staff picks: No. 11 Tennessee at Florida

Keys to success: What Tennessee football needs to do to beat Florida

Checkerboard Chatter: Learning more about Florida with 1010XL's Mia O'Brien

Tennessee vs. Florida: Game information, notes, storylines

Checkerboard Chatter: Previewing Vols-Gators with Noah Taylor, Ryan Sylvia

After injury, Keenan Pili acting as 'second coach' in Vols' LBs room

VIDEO: Josh Heupel meets with media, VolReport breaks it down

Josh Heupel anticipates Cooper Mays will be ready to play on Saturday

Remembering Tennessee's historic 2001 win over Florida in Gainesville

Everything Josh Heupel said on the SEC Coaches Teleconference

Castles flashes athleticism in first Tennessee touchdown

Key takeaways: Vols hold players-only meeting ahead of Florida game

VIDEO: Tennessee football assistants, players talk ahead of Florida

Vols look to leave road losing streak in the past during trip to The Swamp

Notebook: Florida coach Billy Napier previews matchup with Tennessee

Key takeaways: Vols prepare for SEC opener at Florida

VIDEO: Josh Heupel, players meet with media on Monday

The VolReport Show: It's officially Florida week!

Scouting Florida: Key notes on Tennessee's Week 3 opponent

GAME COVERAGE

During Tennessee's showdown in The Swamp, you can follow VolReport's live coverage by joining the game thread inside The Rocky Top Forum message board and following @TennesseeRivals on Twitter. Managing editor Noah Taylor and assistant managing editor Ryan Sylvia will both be in Gainesville with complete coverage on Saturday night.

POSTGAME COVERAGE

Immediately following Tennessee's game at Florida, stay connected to VolReport.com for an instant game recap story, a key takeaways article, enterprise stories, videos from the Vols' postgame press conference, a video recap from Noah and Ryan, and much more through Saturday night and into Sunday.

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}