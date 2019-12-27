Georgia athlete picks up offer from Tennessee
Cedric Washington picked up an early Christmas present last week. On Monday, two days prior to the holiday, Tennessee extended an offer to the 2022 athlete out of Cedartown, Ga. “I went to a game a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news