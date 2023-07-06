In two seasons under Josh Heupel, Tennessee has reasserted itself on its home turf.

The Vols went unbeaten at Neyland Stadium in 2022, including wins over Florida and Alabama on their way to an 11-2 finish. Tennessee's 101-year-old football cathedral and its fans provided an extra advantage, often sold out and conjuring up memories of a dominant era for the program that has seemingly returned.

Tate Ratledge has only played there once nearly two years ago but it apparently left an impression. The Georgia offensive lineman paid Neyland Stadium the ultimate compliment this week.

Appearing on the "Real Talk Georgia" podcast, Ratledge said that the venue was the "best" in the SEC when talking about the highly anticipated match up between the two teams in Knoxville on Nov. 18.

"No offense to Sanford (Stadium) or Georgia fans, but Neyland Stadium is the best stadium in the SEC," Ratledge said.

Ratledge cited the stadium's capacity of 102,000 as well the bowl shape that traps sound and its perch on the banks of the Tennessee River.

Podcast guest and fellow Georgia lineman Sedrick Van Pran countered with the atmosphere Bulldogs fans provided at Sanford Stadium against Tennessee last season.

The Vols struggled in front of a capacity crowd, dropping their first loss of the season in a 27-13 defeat.

"I'm going to be honest, Sanford when we played Tennessee was definitely louder than when we played at Tennessee (in 2021)," Van Pran said.

"Imagine if our fans were in (Neyland) stadium, how loud it would have gotten," Ratledge added.

Tennessee and Georgia could potentially decide the SEC East for the second-straight season in 2023, setting the stage for another top five showdown with College Football Playoff implications.

The Vols' home slate also includes South Carolina and Texas A&M, but two-time defending national champion Georgia will likely be the hottest ticket and Tennessee fans will be eager to top the hostile environment Sanford Stadium displayed last November.

"I think (playing at Neyland Stadium) will be a learning experience for our team this year," Van Pran said. "I think it will be a real test for us. I look forward to it as a competitor. I really do. I think that game is going to be great. I think (Tennessee) will have a good team this year. I look forward to it."