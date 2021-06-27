Georgia pass rusher Joshua Josephs "loved" Sunday trip to see Vols

Joshua Josephs made his way up to Knoxville on Sunday evening to see Tennessee’s coaches for the second time this month.

Josephs visited Tennessee earlier this month for an unofficial visit, but was still excited to get back to see the Vols. And they certainly helped themselves with the three-star edge rusher from North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Georgia.

“I wanted to hangout with the coaches and the rest of the staff,” Josephs said. “I loved it because I love this place.”

“I saw a lot during my first visit here. I love the stadium. I love the coaches. Coach Heupel is a cool dude. Coach Ekeler texts me. That’s my dawg. Coach BJ (Jean-Mary), Coach Banks, they all treat me like family.”

Tennessee’s message to Josephs was simple during Sunday’s festivities which included hanging out with the coaches and playing some corn hole.

“‘That they have to get me back up here,’ that’s what they kept saying,” Josephs said.

Josephs intends to take an official to Tennessee in September or October. He was originally scheduled to take an official to see the Vols earlier this month, but changed it to an unofficial so that he could save his official for a Saturday in the fall.

The 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. pass rusher has already taken two official visits. Josephs visited Penn State official on June 11 and then Michigan on June 18. He’s considering taking an official to Kentucky in the fall.

Josephs is eyeing a mid-season decision. He expects for the Vols to be in contention for his services throughout his recruitment.

“Tennessee has always been high on my list and will remain up there,” Josephs said. “Today helped them a lot. Even though I saw everything the last time I was up here, they showed me that all the coaches are normal people. That they’re chill, that they like to have fun and all that.”