Georgia running back Justin Williams ready for first trip to Rocky Top
East Paulding High running back Justin Williams has been committed to West Virginia for quite a while, but he has seen added traction of late on the recruiting trail.
"I have been researching it a little bit to see the facilities and stuff to get a feel for the area," Williams said. "I'm really looking forward to the game atmosphere."
Tennessee running backs coach Jerry Mack was down to see him play a few weeks ago. Those two have started to bond as Tennessee looks to add a bigger back in the class.
"We talk consistently ever since they offered me a few weeks back," Williams said. "He's a great guy. He's funny and outgoing. I have nothing bad to say about him. He's genuine and brings energy. I'm a big energy guy and I feed off that. I love bringing energy to the room so I need a coach that is going to bring that same energy back in return."
Then there is head coach Josh Heupel who has an ease to his demeanor when talking to recruits that is very relatable.
"I have spoken to him a few times," Williams said. "I really like talking to him because he's very genuine as well. He's easy going and the vibe I got was great talking to him."
Both Mack and Heupel want to add Williams to the class as the 6-foot-1 and 210 pounder showcases power and speed.
"They are looking for guy to come in and play right now," Williams said. "They are looking for a bigger back which is what I am. They want a back that can get downhill and is fast. Not just a fast guy or a power guy. Somebody who can do both. They like how I catch the ball too."
Williams grew up playing ball with Tennessee tight end and former South Paulding product Miles Campbell. Those two have been thick for a while and Campbell has been pushing Williams to get up to Knoxville.
"It's like having your brothers back so you want to go out and perform your best," Williams said. "It was fun when we were young and running around and having fun with each other.
"He's been talking to me a lot. He is talking them up and wants to get me down there."
Tennessee has had plenty of success from Georgia over the years. It's something that Williams has taken notice of and gives him confidence in the ability to follow in long line of peach state Vols.
"I've seen it firsthand with Alvin Kamara," Williams said. "Being a Georgia kid who went to Knoxville and has had success. It shows that kids can come from where I'm from and have success at Tennessee."
So Saturday could set the table to land Williams, but even he wants to get on site and see it all firsthand. That's when he will rely on his way of making decisions.
"It's big for me to come down and see the place," Williams said. "I've been able to get a feel for the staff over the phone, but I won't know for sure until I get there and see it with my eyes. Getting to see coach Mack in person will be big this weekend. I'm a big gut feeling kind of guy. I'll know about Tennessee more when I get the full feel for it. I want to see how it all is and see Knoxville and what it brings. Just the energy around the school and place."