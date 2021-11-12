Georgia running back Justin Williams ready for first trip to Rocky Top

East Paulding High running back Justin Williams has been committed to West Virginia for quite a while, but he has seen added traction of late on the recruiting trail.

"I have been researching it a little bit to see the facilities and stuff to get a feel for the area," Williams said. "I'm really looking forward to the game atmosphere."

Tennessee running backs coach Jerry Mack was down to see him play a few weeks ago. Those two have started to bond as Tennessee looks to add a bigger back in the class.

"We talk consistently ever since they offered me a few weeks back," Williams said. "He's a great guy. He's funny and outgoing. I have nothing bad to say about him. He's genuine and brings energy. I'm a big energy guy and I feed off that. I love bringing energy to the room so I need a coach that is going to bring that same energy back in return."

Then there is head coach Josh Heupel who has an ease to his demeanor when talking to recruits that is very relatable.

"I have spoken to him a few times," Williams said. "I really like talking to him because he's very genuine as well. He's easy going and the vibe I got was great talking to him."

Both Mack and Heupel want to add Williams to the class as the 6-foot-1 and 210 pounder showcases power and speed.

"They are looking for guy to come in and play right now," Williams said. "They are looking for a bigger back which is what I am. They want a back that can get downhill and is fast. Not just a fast guy or a power guy. Somebody who can do both. They like how I catch the ball too."